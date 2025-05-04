Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling - SES

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
May 3, 09:33 AM • 32342 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 84303 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 78892 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 60915 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 74120 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 72701 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 59699 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 74231 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 106013 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46980 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+23°
6.7m/s
40%
742 mm
Popular news

Attack on Kyiv: there are victims, including children

May 3, 11:29 PM • 17369 views

"Pretentious nonsense": Medvedev sharply responded to Trump regarding US participation in World War II

02:34 AM • 7404 views

Russian forces advanced in five directions, the Armed Forces are counterattacking: ISW maps

03:17 AM • 13061 views

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 5290 views

"Shahed" attack on Kyiv: the number of victims has increased to 11

05:03 AM • 12003 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 78892 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 43198 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 74766 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 83075 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 106013 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Star Wars Day: Facts About the Film Saga That Will Surprise You

04:30 AM • 5374 views

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 33772 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 72701 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 33448 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 36406 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling - SES

Kyiv • UNN

 • 642 views

Russian invaders attacked settlements of Izyum district in Kharkiv region. Residential buildings, an educational institution and a village council building were damaged, fires broke out.

Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling - SES

In the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders attacked settlements of the Izyum district with drones tonight. As a result of the enemy strike, residential buildings, an educational institution and a village council building were damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

 Details

In Izyum, a fire broke out in the post office building due to a drone hit, with an area of 500 square meters. As a result of this strike, firewood in the open area and a balcony of a multi-storey residential building caught fire.

In the village of Levkivka, Izyum district, an educational institution with an area of 200 square meters was on fire. And also - a warehouse building and grass in the open area. In addition, the building of the village council was partially destroyed

- reported in the State Emergency Service.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Addition

Russian invaders struck the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region. Residential buildings were destroyed, at least two people were injured.

 The number of victims has increased in Kyiv due to the Russian drone attack tonight. 11 people aged 14 to 70 are already known. Destruction and fire from drone strikes occurred in three districts of the capital. 

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

SocietyWar
Kharkiv Oblast
Izium
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
State Emergency Service of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kyiv
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$95,914.70
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,845.15