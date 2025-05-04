Residential buildings and an educational institution were damaged in Kharkiv region as a result of enemy shelling - SES

In the Kharkiv region, Russian invaders attacked settlements of the Izyum district with drones tonight. As a result of the enemy strike, residential buildings, an educational institution and a village council building were damaged, the State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

In Izyum, a fire broke out in the post office building due to a drone hit, with an area of 500 square meters. As a result of this strike, firewood in the open area and a balcony of a multi-storey residential building caught fire.

In the village of Levkivka, Izyum district, an educational institution with an area of 200 square meters was on fire. And also - a warehouse building and grass in the open area. In addition, the building of the village council was partially destroyed - reported in the State Emergency Service.

According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

Addition

Russian invaders struck the city of Orikhiv, Zaporizhia region. Residential buildings were destroyed, at least two people were injured.

The number of victims has increased in Kyiv due to the Russian drone attack tonight. 11 people aged 14 to 70 are already known. Destruction and fire from drone strikes occurred in three districts of the capital.