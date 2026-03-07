$43.810.0950.900.07
The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVAPhoto
11:10 PM • 18204 views
US may lift sanctions on Russian oil to stabilize market – Bessent
March 6, 03:35 PM • 36769 views
EU considers financial aid to restore oil supplies via 'Druzhba'
March 6, 03:23 PM • 44524 views
Russia is preparing an offensive in Donetsk region in spring - ZelenskyyVideo
March 6, 01:05 PM • 37686 views
Ukraine-US-Russia talks continue, with further progress expected in coming weeks - Witkoff
March 6, 12:50 PM • 61604 views
Crazy fuel prices in Europe - what's happening to the market due to the war in Iran
March 6, 12:20 PM • 27839 views
The government has taken up the issue of rising fuel prices - Svyrydenko named the steps
March 6, 11:26 AM • 25272 views
Politico: model for Ukraine's accelerated accession in EU 'have been scuttled'
March 6, 10:48 AM • 23662 views
Zelenskyy announced the second stage of the exchange - another 300 Ukrainian defenders are returning from Russian captivityPhoto
March 6, 09:57 AM • 21227 views
Ukrainians should not travel to Hungary - Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued recommendations after the detention of armored vehicles
Publications
Exclusives
Russia attacks Kyiv with Zircon hypersonic missiles, likely with a cluster warhead11:51 PM • 15020 views
Rescuers pulled the body of the second victim from under the rubble of a high-rise building in Kharkiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the body of the second deceased person was recovered from under the rubble of a high-rise building. SES rescuers continue to search for five more residents.

Rescuers pulled the body of the second victim from under the rubble of a high-rise building in Kharkiv

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the discovery of a second deceased person during a search operation in the city's Kyivskyi district. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Rescuers found the body of a second deceased person under the rubble

– the mayor stated on his Telegram channel.

SES specialists continue to dismantle the reinforced concrete structures of the destroyed entrance, trying to reach other residents who are still considered missing.

Recall

Russians launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv. The number of victims in the Kyivskyi district increased to ten people. Rescuers are searching for five residents under the debris of the destroyed high-rise building.

Earlier, SES employees found the body of one person under the rubble of the building.

Stepan Haftko

