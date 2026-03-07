Rescuers pulled the body of the second victim from under the rubble of a high-rise building in Kharkiv
Kyiv • UNN
In the Kyiv district of Kharkiv, the body of the second deceased person was recovered from under the rubble of a high-rise building. SES rescuers continue to search for five more residents.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported the discovery of a second deceased person during a search operation in the city's Kyivskyi district. This is reported by UNN.
Details
Rescuers found the body of a second deceased person under the rubble
SES specialists continue to dismantle the reinforced concrete structures of the destroyed entrance, trying to reach other residents who are still considered missing.
Recall
Russians launched a missile attack on a high-rise building in Kharkiv. The number of victims in the Kyivskyi district increased to ten people. Rescuers are searching for five residents under the debris of the destroyed high-rise building.
Earlier, SES employees found the body of one person under the rubble of the building.