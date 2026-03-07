Rescuers found a deceased person under the rubble of a residential building in Kharkiv

During a search operation in the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv, the body of a deceased person was recovered from under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building. City Mayor Ihor Terekhov confirmed the death, noting that the debris removal continues non-stop due to the threat to other residents. This is reported by UNN.

Details

Currently, ten people are known to have been injured, including two boys aged 6 and 11, and a 17-year-old girl, while the fate of ten more people, including a child, remains unknown.

The enemy missile strike led to the complete destruction of an entrance of a five-story building and the collapse of two floors of an adjacent building.

The head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, emphasized that all emergency services are working in an intensified mode, trying to reach people who may be in voids under reinforced concrete slabs. The situation is complicated by significant amounts of construction debris and the risk of collapse of the surviving parts of the structures.

The body of a deceased person has been found under the rubble. The rescue operation continues. According to preliminary information, 10 people, including a child, may be under the rubble – Ihor Terekhov and Oleh Syniehubov reported.

The number of injured in Kharkiv has risen to 10, with 5 people under the rubble of a building – OVA