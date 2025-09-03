$41.360.01
Europeans are ready to provide Ukraine with security guarantees on the day peace is signed - Macron
02:02 PM • 8890 views
Today or in the coming days: Zelenskyy announced a conversation with Trump
01:52 PM • 12215 views
We must ensure sky protection, Putin hopes that winter will kill Ukrainians – Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:08 PM • 13587 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
Exclusive
September 3, 11:49 AM • 28295 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
Exclusive
September 3, 10:05 AM • 20098 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
September 3, 09:24 AM • 22252 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
Exclusive
September 3, 07:25 AM • 21652 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 23438 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
Exclusive
September 3, 06:16 AM • 40341 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
Rescuers extinguished a large warehouse fire after shelling in Prykarpattia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, a fire in warehouse premises covering 9,000 square meters, caused by Russian shelling, has been extinguished. There are no casualties, and 134 rescuers and 38 units of equipment were involved.

Rescuers extinguished a large warehouse fire after shelling in Prykarpattia

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in warehouse premises that arose as a result of Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in warehouse premises at 3 foci, which arose as a result of Russian shelling 

- the message says.

According to the State Emergency Service, there were no casualties.

134 emergency workers and 38 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire over a total area of about 9,000 square meters. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided rescuers with food and water.

In Kalush, an elevated level of formaldehyde in the air is recorded after the night attack by the Russian Federation

Recall

On the night of September 3, the western regions of Ukraine were subjected to a massive enemy attack. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi regions and Lutsk report infrastructure damage and air defense operations.

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad region.

