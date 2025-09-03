Rescuers extinguished a large warehouse fire after shelling in Prykarpattia

In the Ivano-Frankivsk region, rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in warehouse premises that arose as a result of Russian shelling, UNN reports with reference to the State Emergency Service.

Rescuers extinguished a large-scale fire in warehouse premises at 3 foci, which arose as a result of Russian shelling - the message says.

According to the State Emergency Service, there were no casualties.

134 emergency workers and 38 units of State Emergency Service equipment were involved in extinguishing the fire over a total area of about 9,000 square meters. Volunteers of the Ukrainian Red Cross provided rescuers with food and water.

In Kalush, an elevated level of formaldehyde in the air is recorded after the night attack by the Russian Federation

On the night of September 3, the western regions of Ukraine were subjected to a massive enemy attack. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi regions and Lutsk report infrastructure damage and air defense operations.

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad region.