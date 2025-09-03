In Kalush, an elevated level of formaldehyde in the air is recorded after the night attack by the Russian Federation

$41.360.01
12:08 PM • 2128 views
Zelenskyy's office explained what is needed to "squeeze" Russia's shadow fleetVideo
11:49 AM • 10100 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
10:05 AM • 11383 views
In Kyiv region, brother killed underage sister during an argument
09:24 AM • 15582 views
The Rada took a step towards legalizing cryptocurrency
07:25 AM • 16124 views
Shareholders of banks in Ukraine are deprived of legal instruments to protect their business - political scientist
September 3, 06:20 AM • 20089 views
Russian air attack on September 3: Air defense shot down 451 targets out of 526Photo
September 3, 06:16 AM • 31100 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:00 AM • 29589 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhoto
September 2, 11:50 AM • 84677 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhoto
September 2, 11:02 AM • 105451 views
Parubiy's Murder: Court Arrests SuspectPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
EU discusses new sanctions against Russia and use of frozen assets for Ukraine - Radio Prague InternationalAugust 31, 02:29 AM • 241321 views
Erdogan arrived in China for the SCO summit for talks with leaders: a meeting with Putin is expectedAugust 30, 11:45 PM • 241316 views
MP Bezuhla warned about possible blackouts and a difficult winterAugust 31, 06:14 PM • 232170 views
Russian metallurgy experienced its deepest crisis since the invasion of Ukraine: production collapsed to its worst levels - CPDAugust 31, 07:40 PM • 228767 views
"Understandings reached in Alaska pave the way for peace": Putin made a number of statements regarding Ukraine at the SCO summitSeptember 1, 04:35 AM • 222845 views
IMF mission in Kyiv: economist explained what Ukraine should expect
11:49 AM • 10100 views
In the USA, a company that the State Aviation Service of Ukraine entrusted with supporting repair documentation for Mi-8 helicopters was deemed unsuitable for cooperationPhoto06:57 AM • 18013 views
Political scientist on the new political season: what to expect from the government and the Rada
September 3, 06:16 AM • 31100 views
Fingerprints and the fight against illegal migration: everything you need to know about the new EU entry rulesPhotoSeptember 3, 06:00 AM • 29589 views
The Moon will turn red: when Ukrainians will observe a total eclipse of Earth's satellitePhotoSeptember 2, 11:50 AM • 84677 views
Messi appeared at the Argentina national team training camp with an exclusive Hermès bag worth $65,000PhotoSeptember 2, 02:15 PM • 21591 views
"See you in court": Hector Jimenez-Bravo promises to sue those who leaked his intimate videos and faked correspondence onlinePhotoVideoSeptember 2, 11:20 AM • 35252 views
Potap named the size of his fee for a 45-minute performanceSeptember 2, 10:43 AM • 37917 views
Potap stated that since the beginning of the full-scale war, he has entered and exited Ukraine more than 14 times.September 2, 08:32 AM • 52022 views
5 most anticipated movie premieres you can't miss this autumn: what to watchVideoSeptember 1, 06:36 PM • 97377 views
In Kalush, an elevated level of formaldehyde in the air is recorded after the night attack by the Russian Federation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 276 views

In Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region, an elevated level of formaldehyde in the air has been recorded after the night shelling. Experts recommend closing windows and limiting time spent outdoors.

In Kalush, an elevated level of formaldehyde in the air is recorded after the night attack by the Russian Federation

In the city of Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region, a deterioration of atmospheric air quality was recorded after the Russian night shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kalush City Territorial Community, Andriy Naida, writes UNN.

After the night shelling in the city of Kalush, an increased level of formaldehyde is observed in the atmospheric air 

- Naida noted.

The Kalush District Department of the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine recommends observing the following safety rules:

• close windows and doors in premises;

• limit time outdoors, especially avoid physical exertion in the open air;

• drink enough water;

• use an air purifier (turn on to maximum mode, if available);

• perform frequent wet cleaning;

• after being outdoors, wash exposed skin areas (hands and face);

• rinse the nose with saline solution;

• avoid smoking, which additionally worsens the condition of the respiratory tract.

Experts also emphasize that adherence to these rules will help reduce the negative impact of polluted air on the body.

Addition

On the night of September 3, the western regions of Ukraine experienced a massive enemy attack. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi regions and Lutsk report infrastructure damage and air defense operations.

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad region.

Pavlo Zinchenko

War in UkraineHealth
Lviv Oblast
Khmelnytskyi Oblast
Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast
Kirovohrad Oblast
Ukraine
Lutsk