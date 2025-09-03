In Kalush, an elevated level of formaldehyde in the air is recorded after the night attack by the Russian Federation

In the city of Kalush, Ivano-Frankivsk region, a deterioration of atmospheric air quality was recorded after the Russian night shelling. This was reported by the head of the Kalush City Territorial Community, Andriy Naida, writes UNN.

After the night shelling in the city of Kalush, an increased level of formaldehyde is observed in the atmospheric air - Naida noted.

The Kalush District Department of the Regional Center for Disease Control and Prevention of the Ministry of Health of Ukraine recommends observing the following safety rules:

• close windows and doors in premises;

• limit time outdoors, especially avoid physical exertion in the open air;

• drink enough water;

• use an air purifier (turn on to maximum mode, if available);

• perform frequent wet cleaning;

• after being outdoors, wash exposed skin areas (hands and face);

• rinse the nose with saline solution;

• avoid smoking, which additionally worsens the condition of the respiratory tract.

Experts also emphasize that adherence to these rules will help reduce the negative impact of polluted air on the body.

Addition

On the night of September 3, the western regions of Ukraine experienced a massive enemy attack. Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi regions and Lutsk report infrastructure damage and air defense operations.

On the night of Wednesday, September 3, the enemy attacked Znamianka, Kirovohrad region.