Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill protecting access to contraception

Republicans blocked a bill in the Senate that recognized the right and protected access to contraception in the United States

Republicans in the US Senate blocked a bill introduced by Democrats that guarantees access to contraceptives throughout the United States.

The law on the right to contraception is intended to establish at the federal level the right of individuals to purchase and use contraceptives, as well as the right of health professionals to provide them. The law will also apply to birth control pills, daily pills, condoms, and other forms of contraception.

It should be noted that Democrats in the US Senate made a large-scale effort to attract the attention of voters on the eve of the November elections to the Supreme Court's decision that abolished the right to abortion throughout the country, CNN reports. On June 24, 2022, the highest judicial body in the United States overturned a historic decision that had formed the legal framework that guaranteed the country the right to abortion at the national level for almost 50 years.

The bill on access to contraceptives needed the support of 60 senators in a preliminary vote to start the debate. But he was supported by only 51. US President Joe Biden called the Republican blockade unacceptable-he recalled the "extremist agenda" of US officials and promised to fight for access to contraception.

"This is a mess created by Donald Trump and the MAGA Supreme Court, "Senator Chuck Schumer criticized, referring to former Republican President Donald Trump's"Make America Great Again.

Schumer introduced bills that have little chance of being approved, but that highlight the positions of the Democratic Party, with the aim of strengthening its members in the election race.

UNN reported that a presentation of the government's plan for free Pharmaceutical Care was held in Toronto . The initiative aims to ensure access to contraception and diabetes medications for all.

