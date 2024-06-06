ukenru
06:49 PM • 17061 views

01:58 PM • 90452 views

February 28, 11:19 PM • 142030 views

February 28, 08:24 PM • 146946 views

February 28, 02:39 PM • 241703 views

February 28, 11:57 AM • 172404 views

February 28, 09:54 AM • 164033 views

February 28, 09:29 AM • 148095 views

February 28, 09:20 AM • 220835 views

February 28, 08:41 AM • 112982 views

Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill protecting access to contraception

Republicans in the Senate blocked a bill protecting access to contraception

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17109 views

Republicans have blocked a bill in the Senate that would recognize the legal right to access contraception across the country.

Republicans blocked a bill in the Senate that recognized the right and protected access to contraception in the United States

The Republicans blocked the bill in the middle, which recognized the legal right to contraception in the United States, as a result of the amendments within the framework of the civil Democrats, the threat to reproductive freedoms was transferred to UNN iz posilann on WSJ.

Republicans in the US Senate blocked a bill introduced by Democrats that guarantees access to contraceptives throughout the United States.

Help

The law on the right to contraception is intended to establish at the federal level the right of individuals to purchase and use contraceptives, as well as the right of health professionals to provide them. The law will also apply to birth control pills, daily pills, condoms, and other forms of contraception.

Details

It should be noted that Democrats in the US Senate made a large-scale effort to attract the attention of voters on the eve of the November elections to the Supreme Court's decision that abolished the right to abortion throughout the country, CNN reports. On June 24, 2022, the highest judicial body in the United States overturned a historic decision that had formed the legal framework that guaranteed the country the right to abortion at the national level for almost 50 years.

Image

The bill on access to contraceptives needed the support of 60 senators in a preliminary vote to start the debate. But he was supported by only 51. US President Joe Biden called the Republican blockade unacceptable-he recalled the "extremist agenda" of US officials and promised to fight for access to contraception.

addition

"This is a mess created by Donald Trump and the MAGA Supreme Court, "Senator Chuck Schumer criticized, referring to former Republican President Donald Trump's"Make America Great Again.

Image

Schumer introduced bills that have little chance of being approved, but that highlight the positions of the Democratic Party, with the aim of strengthening its members in the election race.

recall

UNN reported that a presentation of the government's plan for free Pharmaceutical Care was held in Toronto . The initiative aims to ensure access to contraception and diabetes medications for all.

France was the first in the World to enshrine the right to abortionin the Constitution

Donald Trump is now on TikTok: at first, the former president wanted to ban the network, and now he has started an account himself.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
cnnCNN
united-states-senateUnited States Senate
supreme-court-of-the-united-statesSupreme Court of the United States
donald-trumpDonald Trump
chuck-schumerChuck Schumer
franceFrance
dzho-baidenJoe Biden
united-statesUnited States

