Reports of mass conscription notices in Moldova are fake - CPD

Moldova denied reports of "mass distribution of draft notices," calling it a fake. This was reported by UNN with reference to the country's Ministry of Defense and the Center for Countering Disinformation of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine.

Details

On Thursday, September 25, a number of Telegram channels (mostly pro-Russian - ed.) spread reports about alleged official draft notices to Chisinau residents demanding them to appear at territorial military centers to "clarify the military situation." Reports of alleged "mass mobilization" in the country were also circulated.

The Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Moldova stated that these reports have nothing to do with reality, and their purpose is to sow panic, undermine trust in state institutions, and manipulate public opinion in the context of the election campaign.

At the same time, the CCD stated that these are elements of a broader strategy of interference in the elections in Moldova, which aims to destabilize the situation and strengthen the positions of pro-Russian forces. They added that similar fakes had been recorded earlier, for example, about the alleged presence of French troops in the southern regions of Moldova, on the border with Ukraine.

Recall

Earlier, the CCD of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine refuted statements by Russian propagandists that NATO was allegedly preparing to occupy Moldova by concentrating troops in Romania and Odesa. The Center called these statements an information provocation by the Kremlin to destabilize the situation before the elections.