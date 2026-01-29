Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine

Information is circulating online about an alleged ban on strikes against energy infrastructure. There is currently no official confirmation, UNN reports.

Details

Russian blogger Vladimir Romanov announced an alleged ban on Russian armed forces from striking critical infrastructure.

Information is coming in that today, from 7 AM, the Russian armed forces have introduced a ban on fire damage: any objects in Kyiv and Kyiv region; any infrastructure objects throughout Ukraine. Whether this information is true will become clear from the dynamics of strikes (or their absence) within the next 24 hours. - Russian blogger Romanov wrote in his post.

The founder of "KRAKEN", Kostiantyn Nemichiev, also reacted to the statement.

It seems that the energy truce is in effect from both sides. Let's see how they will comply. - he emphasized.

At the same time, journalist Denys Kazanskyi, in his assessment, links these statements to Russia's possible accumulation of missile stockpiles.

Russian Z-channels are spreading a fake about an alleged "energy truce" and a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure. If this is true, then there is only one reason – Russia has exhausted its missile reserves, and it simply has nothing to strike with now. The last times Russia struck Kyiv with "Zircons" and missiles produced in 2026. That is, with what it scraped together and produced literally just now. Now they will accumulate resources for subsequent strikes. It was according to this scheme that shelling took place for all four years: a period of intensified attacks – then a decline, when they replenished their reserves. - says the journalist.

In addition, he calls such reports an attempt to present a pause in shelling as a "gesture of goodwill."

Now they will try to present such a period of accumulation as a "gesture of goodwill" and a "generous agreement to a truce." They say, "they spared the people." When they accumulate, they will invent another "shelling of Putin's residence" and start striking again. Let's see if my theory turns out to be correct. - Kazanskyi claims.

Recall

Chernihiv region suffered Russian drone and artillery attacks, an energy facility in the Semenivka community was damaged, leading to a power outage. A residential building and an enterprise in the Bakhmach community were also damaged.