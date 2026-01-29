$42.770.19
Ukraine and SpaceX are addressing the issue of Starlink use on Russian UAVs: Fedorov thanked Musk for his quick response
01:06 PM • 2018 views
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine
12:04 PM • 8480 views
NBU lowers key policy rate to 15% for the first time since last spring
11:56 AM • 8908 views
Locally down to -30°: severe frosts are approaching Ukraine
11:30 AM • 8266 views
An Odesa court extended the house arrest of doctors from the scandalous Odrex clinic in a patient's death case
10:21 AM • 12808 views
General Staff confirms destruction of Russian Nebo-SVU radar worth $100 million and enemy drone control points
10:01 AM • 23511 views
There are three scenarios for the development of events in Ukraine in 2026 - The Wall Street Journal
09:37 AM • 10619 views
Ukraine can reduce dependence on US intelligence in a few months - FT
Exclusive
09:19 AM • 13144 views
After the third blocking of StopOdrex, the scandalous clinic may resort to physical violence against witnesses – the widow of a former "Odrex" patient
07:35 AM • 17777 views
Ukraine makes concessions, and Russia needs pressure: Kallas commented on possible US security guarantees in exchange for territorial concessions
Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2050 views

Information has appeared online about Russia's alleged ban on strikes against energy infrastructure, but there is no official confirmation. Journalist Denys Kazansky links this to Russia's depletion of missile stockpiles.

Reports in the media about an alleged "energy truce" between Russia and Ukraine

Information is circulating online about an alleged ban on strikes against energy infrastructure. There is currently no official confirmation, UNN reports.

Details

Russian blogger Vladimir Romanov announced an alleged ban on Russian armed forces from striking critical infrastructure.

Information is coming in that today, from 7 AM, the Russian armed forces have introduced a ban on fire damage: any objects in Kyiv and Kyiv region; any infrastructure objects throughout Ukraine. Whether this information is true will become clear from the dynamics of strikes (or their absence) within the next 24 hours.

- Russian blogger Romanov wrote in his post.

The founder of "KRAKEN", Kostiantyn Nemichiev, also reacted to the statement.

It seems that the energy truce is in effect from both sides. Let's see how they will comply.

- he emphasized.

At the same time, journalist Denys Kazanskyi, in his assessment, links these statements to Russia's possible accumulation of missile stockpiles.

Russian Z-channels are spreading a fake about an alleged "energy truce" and a temporary moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure. If this is true, then there is only one reason – Russia has exhausted its missile reserves, and it simply has nothing to strike with now. The last times Russia struck Kyiv with "Zircons" and missiles produced in 2026. That is, with what it scraped together and produced literally just now. Now they will accumulate resources for subsequent strikes. It was according to this scheme that shelling took place for all four years: a period of intensified attacks – then a decline, when they replenished their reserves.

- says the journalist.

In addition, he calls such reports an attempt to present a pause in shelling as a "gesture of goodwill."

Now they will try to present such a period of accumulation as a "gesture of goodwill" and a "generous agreement to a truce." They say, "they spared the people." When they accumulate, they will invent another "shelling of Putin's residence" and start striking again. Let's see if my theory turns out to be correct.

 - Kazanskyi claims.

Recall

Chernihiv region suffered Russian drone and artillery attacks, an energy facility in the Semenivka community was damaged, leading to a power outage. A residential building and an enterprise in the Bakhmach community were also damaged.

Alla Kiosak

