Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Reporters Without Borders CEO Christophe Deloire has died at the age of 53

Reporters Without Borders CEO Christophe Deloire has died at the age of 53

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 103492 views

Christophe de Loire, director general of the human rights group Reporters Without Borders, has died of cancer at the age of 53.

Christophe Deloire, CEO of the press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has died of cancer at the age of 53, the organization said .

Details

Team of the International Secretariat of Reporters Without Borders... it is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders and CEO of Reporters Without Borders, as a result of the fight against cancer

the group said in a statement.

Christophe Deloir, a former reporter and television journalist, has led the organization since 2012, helping it defend journalism around the world.

RSF said de Loire " transformed the association "and was"a tireless advocate on all continents for the freedom, independence and pluralism of journalism in the face of information chaos.

The statement said: "Journalism was the struggle of his entire life, which he led with unwavering conviction.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences on Twitter's media platform X, saying De Loire "was a journalist at heart.

He said the former reporter and documentary filmmaker "relentlessly" fought for freedom of information and democratic debate, and that "his overall struggle remains ours.

A Council of Europe account on X's website dedicated to media freedom read: "terrible news and such a huge loss to press freedom. You will be missed, Christophe.

The European Center for press and media freedom wrote: "Christophe has been a tireless advocate for journalism, and his loss will be deeply felt for the entire press freedom community.

Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea06.06.24, 17:56 • 20980 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

