Reporters Without Borders CEO Christophe Deloire has died at the age of 53

Christophe Deloire, CEO of the press freedom group Reporters Without Borders (RSF), has died of cancer at the age of 53, the organization said .

Details

Team of the International Secretariat of Reporters Without Borders... it is with deep sadness that we announce the death of Christophe Deloire, secretary general of Reporters Without Borders and CEO of Reporters Without Borders, as a result of the fight against cancer the group said in a statement.

Christophe Deloir, a former reporter and television journalist, has led the organization since 2012, helping it defend journalism around the world.

RSF said de Loire " transformed the association "and was"a tireless advocate on all continents for the freedom, independence and pluralism of journalism in the face of information chaos.

The statement said: "Journalism was the struggle of his entire life, which he led with unwavering conviction.

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences on Twitter's media platform X, saying De Loire "was a journalist at heart.

He said the former reporter and documentary filmmaker "relentlessly" fought for freedom of information and democratic debate, and that "his overall struggle remains ours.

A Council of Europe account on X's website dedicated to media freedom read: "terrible news and such a huge loss to press freedom. You will be missed, Christophe.

The European Center for press and media freedom wrote: "Christophe has been a tireless advocate for journalism, and his loss will be deeply felt for the entire press freedom community.

Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea