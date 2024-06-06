Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea

ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Australia and New Zealand express support for Ukraine after the White House skirmish. Zelensky thanked

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Body language expert explains emotions during Trump and Zelenskyy's fight at the White House

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Zelenskiy and Starmer to meet at Downing Street this afternoon

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

Greece issues statement after White House spat: US support 'essential'

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea

Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea

Kyiv  •  UNN

Russia has illegally imprisoned 16 journalists, civilian observers and bloggers from the occupied Crimea for covering violations of human rights and freedom of speech.

As of June 4, 2024, Russia has illegally imprisoned 218 people, at least 16 of whom are journalists, civil journalists and bloggers. This was reported in the representative office of the president of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, writes UNN.

Details

The representative office recalled the names of those who became political prisoners for covering violations of human rights and freedom of speech in the occupied Crimea - Irina Danilovich, Osman Arifmemetov, Alexey Bessarabov, Timur Ibragimov, Remzi Bekirov, Vilen Temeryanov, Marlen (Suleiman) Asanov, Nariman Dzhelyal, Rustem Sheikhaliev, server Mustafayev, Vladislav Esipenko, amet Suleymanov, Asan Akhtemov, Ruslan Suleymanov, Seyran Saliev and Dmitry shtyblikov.

The Presidential Office also noted that the Russian invaders almost immediately destroyed the media landscape of the peninsula.

The policy of destroying independent media takes away access to alternative information from Crimean residents, instead creating a propaganda bubble. After the full-scale invasion of 2022, obtaining objective information from the occupied Crimea became even more difficult, and changes in the legislation of the Russian Federation significantly simplified the harassment of the media and facilitated the formation of lists of so-called "extremists", illegally spreading it to the temporarily occupied territories. This practice also applies to ordinary Ukrainian citizens for publishing information or positions that are unprofitable for the occupiers on social networks.,

- the message says.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

SocietyWar
office-of-the-president-of-ukraineOffice of the President of Ukraine
krymCrimea
ukraineUkraine
polandPoland

