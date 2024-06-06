Russia illegally imprisoned 16 journalists from occupied Crimea

As of June 4, 2024, Russia has illegally imprisoned 218 people, at least 16 of whom are journalists, civil journalists and bloggers. This was reported in the representative office of the president of Ukraine in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, writes UNN.

Details

The representative office recalled the names of those who became political prisoners for covering violations of human rights and freedom of speech in the occupied Crimea - Irina Danilovich, Osman Arifmemetov, Alexey Bessarabov, Timur Ibragimov, Remzi Bekirov, Vilen Temeryanov, Marlen (Suleiman) Asanov, Nariman Dzhelyal, Rustem Sheikhaliev, server Mustafayev, Vladislav Esipenko, amet Suleymanov, Asan Akhtemov, Ruslan Suleymanov, Seyran Saliev and Dmitry shtyblikov.

The Presidential Office also noted that the Russian invaders almost immediately destroyed the media landscape of the peninsula.

The policy of destroying independent media takes away access to alternative information from Crimean residents, instead creating a propaganda bubble. After the full-scale invasion of 2022, obtaining objective information from the occupied Crimea became even more difficult, and changes in the legislation of the Russian Federation significantly simplified the harassment of the media and facilitated the formation of lists of so-called "extremists", illegally spreading it to the temporarily occupied territories. This practice also applies to ordinary Ukrainian citizens for publishing information or positions that are unprofitable for the occupiers on social networks., - the message says.

Zelensky on journalist's day: "Thank you to everyone who covers our struggle in this war"