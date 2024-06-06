Zelensky on journalist's day: "Thank you to everyone who covers our struggle in this war"

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the journalists who cover Ukraine's struggle in the Russian war and are side by side with soldiers in the hottest spots of the state. This is reported by UNN.

Zelensky on the day of the journalist pointed out that to survive in war is always a complex task for the entire people. Having power in the battle for truth is just as important as having a weapon in the battle for Earth.

Today, on journalist's day, we honor the bravery and purity of those who protect our society from lies and misinformation. We thank everyone who covers our struggle in this war, who sees the horrors of war with their own eyes and captures them, stands side by side with our soldiers in the hottest spots of our state, who helps Ukraine to keep the world's attention, tells the world about our people. - indicated by the head of state.

According to the president, on this day Ukraine celebrates military officers, Ukrainian editorial offices and all media representatives who work boldly and thanks to whom not only Ukraine, but the whole world reads, sees and hears about the heroism of our people.