Repeated explosions in Khmelnytsky region after warning of enemy drones

Repeated explosions were recorded in Khmelnytsky region, amid a warning from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine about the movement of enemy attack drones in several regions, in particular in the direction of Khmelnytsky region, UNN reports.

Details

"Repeated explosions in Khmelnytsky region," reports Suspilne.

Air raid alerts were issued in some regions of Ukraine, including Khmelnytsky.

Previously

The Ukrainian Air Force warned about the movement of enemy attack drones in several regions of Ukraine, including Khmelnytsky region.