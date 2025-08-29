Repair works to restore gas supply continue in Kharkiv region

$41.320.08
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 18982 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 34102 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 103766 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 56230 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 69308 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 108258 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
August 28, 06:36 AM • 121667 views
563 out of 598 drones and 26 out of 31 Russian missiles neutralized over Ukraine, including one out of two "Kinzhal" missiles
August 28, 04:08 AM • 104484 views
Russia attacked Ukrzaliznytsia rolling stock: a number of trains are running on a changed route
August 27, 05:11 PM • 116937 views
Olha Stefanishyna became the new Ambassador of Ukraine to the USA
Exclusive
August 27, 04:10 PM • 84321 views
Popular Instagram blogger fined UAH 4.8 million for illegal online casino advertising: lawyer commented
Popular news
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 54388 views
Trump adviser Navarro called the war in Ukraine "Modi's war" due to India's purchase of Russian oilAugust 28, 02:49 PM • 3428 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: police showed first footage after the attackVideoAugust 28, 04:19 PM • 8470 views
Russian strike on Kyiv on August 28: 21 deaths confirmed06:04 PM • 3330 views
Russian missile strike on Kyiv: Israeli Foreign Ministry reacts to terrorist attack06:17 PM • 6938 views
Publications
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 18983 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 54402 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 103770 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 193729 views
Is the right to do business in Ukraine no longer protected? The NBU can destroy any bank without punishmentAugust 27, 03:01 PM • 196184 views
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 125036 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 155327 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 157194 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 147766 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 178362 views
Repair works to restore gas supply continue in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Works to restore gas supply continue in Kharkiv region. About 20,000 subscribers in 46 settlements remain without gas.

Repair works to restore gas supply continue in Kharkiv region

Repair works to restore gas supply continue in settlements of Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

We continue repair works to restore gas supply in settlements of Kharkiv district. Emergency crews are making every effort to return gas to the homes of all residents of the communities affected by the accident as soon as possible.

- the official's post reads.

According to Syniehubov, as of 10:00 PM on August 28, 2025, about 20,000 subscribers in 46 settlements remained without gas supply.

Recall

On August 28, a depressurization of the main gas pipeline occurred in the Kharkiv region. 30,000 subscribers in 56 settlements were left without gas supply, but gas supply has been partially restored.

The Ministry of Energy responded whether Ukraine is ready for the heating season28.08.25, 13:12 • 3058 views

Vita Zelenetska

Society
Oleh Syniehubov
Kharkiv Oblast
Ukrgasvydobuvannya