Repair works to restore gas supply continue in Kharkiv region

Repair works to restore gas supply continue in settlements of Kharkiv district, Kharkiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration, Oleh Syniehubov.

We continue repair works to restore gas supply in settlements of Kharkiv district. Emergency crews are making every effort to return gas to the homes of all residents of the communities affected by the accident as soon as possible. - the official's post reads.

According to Syniehubov, as of 10:00 PM on August 28, 2025, about 20,000 subscribers in 46 settlements remained without gas supply.

Recall

On August 28, a depressurization of the main gas pipeline occurred in the Kharkiv region. 30,000 subscribers in 56 settlements were left without gas supply, but gas supply has been partially restored.

The Ministry of Energy responded whether Ukraine is ready for the heating season