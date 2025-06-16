Renting a 1-room apartment in Ukraine is getting more expensive: in Odesa, prices have soared by almost a third in six months

The average cost of renting a one-room apartment in Odesa in June reaches 11,000 hryvnias. Over the past six months, prices have increased by 29% - this is the largest increase among all regions. In Dnipro, rent rose by 10%, in Rivne and Kyiv - by 9%. Instead, in Lviv, Khmelnytskyi and Uzhhorod, prices changed insignificantly.

This is reported by UNN with reference to statistical data LUN.

Details

In June, the average cost of renting a one-room apartment in Odesa is 11,000 hryvnias.

According to LUN, this amount has increased by 29% in the last six months, which is the highest figure among all regions of Ukraine.

Dnipro ranks second in terms of price increase - here the cost of rent has increased by 10% in six months.

In Rivne and Kyiv, prices rose slightly slower - by 9% in six months. Less dynamic growth is observed in Khmelnytskyi and Lviv, where prices rose by only 3%.

The slowest increase was recorded in Uzhhorod - only 1% in six months. There is no updated data on other cities yet.

House instead of apartment: how the demand for suburban housing has changed in Ukraine