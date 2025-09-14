"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat

Some allied countries are already ready to send a contingent to Ukraine, because they realized that it is cheaper to stop Russia in Ukraine than to have Russian tanks at the gates of the EU. This was stated in an interview with the German publication Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland by Kaja Kallas, the EU's High Representative for Foreign Security Policy, reports UNN.

According to her, today we have a situation reminiscent of 1938, when Czechoslovakia asked for help against Nazi Germany, did not receive it, and fell into the hands of the Nazis.

The difference today is that if Ukraine loses, the security of all of Europe will be at risk. We must show that we have learned the lesson from history - said the diplomat.

She also emphasized that the US can force Russia into serious peace talks.

I do not lose hope that Trump will use his influence and impose sanctions against Russia. The president has repeatedly stated that Russia's refusal to participate in negotiations will lead to sanctions. Of course, we would welcome their implementation now. According to our American colleagues, President Trump is considered a very impatient person, and if Vladimir Putin is trying to buy time, we must respond. Peace always requires two, war only one. Ukraine wants peace, Americans want peace, as do Europeans. The only one who mocks and despises all peace efforts is Vladimir Putin. Together with the US, we must find ways to force him to make peace - Kallas emphasized.

She added that the goal should be to "make sure this war doesn't pay off for Putin," because "rewarding aggression will bring more war, not less."

On Friday, September 12, the European Union extended sanctions against Russia - at the same time, work on the 19th package of sanctions is being completed, said Kaja Kallas, the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

