Red Crescent reports 555 dead due to strikes on Iran

The Red Crescent reported at least 555 deaths as a result of Israeli-American attacks in Iran, UNN writes with reference to AP.

"The Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Monday that at least 555 people had died in the Islamic Republic as a result of the US-Israeli air strike campaign against Iran," the post said.

In addition, according to the publication, the society added that 131 cities in the country have been attacked during the war so far.

The conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States led to the deaths of over 100 female students in Iran and 10 people in Israel.

In total, numerous civilian and military casualties have been recorded in six countries in the region.