Red Crescent reports 555 dead due to strikes on Iran

Kyiv • UNN

 • 214 views

The Iranian Red Crescent Society reported at least 555 deaths in Iran as a result of Israeli-American airstrikes. The attacks covered 131 cities in the country.

The Red Crescent reported at least 555 deaths as a result of Israeli-American attacks in Iran, UNN writes with reference to AP.

Details

"The Iranian Red Crescent Society said on Monday that at least 555 people had died in the Islamic Republic as a result of the US-Israeli air strike campaign against Iran," the post said.

In addition, according to the publication, the society added that 131 cities in the country have been attacked during the war so far.

Recall

The conflict between Iran, Israel, and the United States led to the deaths of over 100 female students in Iran and 10 people in Israel.

In total, numerous civilian and military casualties have been recorded in six countries in the region.

Alla Kiosak

News of the World
Skirmishes
Israel
United States
Iran