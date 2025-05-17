Madrid's "Real", for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, has officially announced the signing of Spanish national team defender and English "Bournemouth" Dean Heisen. The "Cherries" do not want to part with another main defender - Ukrainian Ilya Zabarny, but are ready to consider an offer for the player if they offer up to 60 million euros for the Ukrainian. This is reported by UNN referring to the press service of "Real".

Details

"Real Madrid" and "Bournemouth" have reached an agreement on the transfer of player Dean Heisen, who is associated with our club for the next five seasons, from June 1, 2025 to June 30, 2030 - stated in the club.

"Real" emphasized that Heisen is already a player of the Spanish national team and has played in the Italian Serie A for "Juventus" and "Roma", as well as in the English Premier League for "Bournemouth".

In addition, Heisen is nominated for the title of the best young player of the Premier League season 2024/2025.

The amount of the defender's transfer is not specified, however, according to the Transfermarkt portal, 59 million euros were paid for the player.

Addition

Dean Heisen is a graduate of Spanish "Malaga". In 2021 he moved to Italian "Juventus", and in the 2023/2024 season he played for Italian "Roma". In July 2024, he moved to English "Bournemouth" for 15.2 million euros, for which Ukrainian national team defender Ilya Zabarny plays.

In the current season, the Zabarny-Heisen link in the center of defense has become the main one in "Bournemouth". Heisen has played 30 matches in the current season, in which he scored 3 goals and gave one assist.

Ilya Zabarny has played 4 more games this season than Heisen, in which he did not score any goals.

The most expensive defender in the history of the club: "Real Madrid" won the fight for "Bournemouth" player Dean Huijsen

The management of the "Cherries" after the sale of Heisen would not want to part with Zabarny, but, according to media reports, if they offer 59.5 million euros for him, the English club is ready to consider the sale of the Ukrainian defender.

The main contenders for Zabarny are "Newcastle" and "Manchester City". The "Magpies" have been following the Ukrainian for a long time, and "Mancity" is preparing for a squad clean-up at the end of the season.

Ukrainian footballer refuses to transfer to PSG because of a Russian in the team

It is also worth noting that Ukrainian goalkeeper of Madrid's "Real" Andriy Lunin may leave the "creamy" after the end of the season. Turkish "Fenerbahce", which is coached by Jose Mourinho, according to media reports, wants to sign Lunin after the end of the season.

It is reported that the management of "Fenerbahce" has already contacted Lunin's agent, and after the end of the season, the club is ready to hold negotiations with "Real".

Let us remind you

Head coach of German "Bayer 04" Habi Alonso signed a contract with Madrid's "Real", for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays. The contract is for 3 years.

The head coach of Madrid's "Real" Carlo Ancelotti, for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, headed the Brazilian national team. The Italian specialist will start work at the end of May.