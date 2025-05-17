Real Madrid officially signed Bournemouth defender Heysen: Is Zabarny next to leave?

$41.470.00
Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time
12:09 PM • 4616 views

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

11:46 AM • 8288 views

Prisoner exchange under the formula "1000 for 1000" may take place as early as next week - Budanov

Exclusive
May 17, 06:00 AM • 20305 views

Political scientist on presidential elections in Poland: they will affect Ukraine, and not in the most positive way

May 16, 03:59 PM • 229957 views

Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:31 PM • 197231 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 01:30 PM • 108174 views

During negotiations with Russia, the exchange of prisoners "1000 for 1000" was discussed - Umerov

Exclusive
May 16, 01:06 PM • 115861 views

Why the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market in Ukraine may lead to a shortage of medicines and development of the shadow market - expert opinion (VIDEO)

May 16, 11:56 AM • 96570 views

Zelenskyy on negotiations in Istanbul: Russian representatives cannot even agree to a ceasefire

May 16, 09:33 AM • 121232 views

The EU is preparing new sanctions against Russia: Nord Stream, shadow fleet and banks under attack - von der Leyen

May 16, 08:56 AM • 83980 views

Ukraine in negotiations with the EU on a transitional period of visa-free trade - Shmyhal

10 prisoners escaped from an American prison by breaking through a wall

May 17, 05:19 AM • 5568 views

Due to the reduction in aid from the United States, food for millions of people is rotting in warehouses

May 17, 05:49 AM • 9870 views

General Staff reported on the situation at the front: most attacks in Donetsk and Kharkiv regions (maps)

May 17, 06:05 AM • 3866 views

US completely loses perfect credit rating for first time in over a century

May 17, 06:48 AM • 11289 views

Negotiations in Istanbul: Bloomberg revealed maximalist Russian demands

May 17, 07:00 AM • 10798 views
Meeting in Istanbul: How European leaders reacted to the results of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia

May 16, 03:59 PM • 229963 views

Meeting in Istanbul: how the negotiations between Ukraine and Russia ended and what to expect

May 16, 03:31 PM • 197234 views

Sanctions, meeting in Istanbul, Russian offensive: key statements by Zelenskyy following the meeting with Erdogan

May 15, 04:24 PM • 336101 views

## Negotiations between Ukraine and Russia in Istanbul under threat: international media assessed the main risks of the situation

May 15, 12:41 PM • 325211 views

"Gray" electronics market is expected to shrink in 2025 – international experts

May 14, 04:34 PM • 386337 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andrii Sybiha

Emmanuel Macron

Friedrich Merz

Ukraine

United States

Poland

Turkey

Germany

Five cozy movies: what to watch in your free time

12:09 PM • 4628 views

Mexico demands compensation from MrBeast for using Mayan pyramids for advertising

09:29 AM • 3642 views

American singer Chris Brown was not released on bail on assault charges: his world tour is under threat

May 16, 05:05 PM • 42362 views

Trump said that Taylor Swift is "no longer hot"

May 16, 04:22 PM • 54534 views

Cult actor Tim Curry, who is struggling with the effects of a stroke, was spotted on a rare walk in a wheelchair

May 16, 02:52 PM • 60059 views
Fox News

Shahed-136

YouTube

The Guardian

Elections

Real Madrid officially signed Bournemouth defender Heysen: Is Zabarny next to leave?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1280 views

Real Madrid have announced the signing of defender Dean Heysen. Bournemouth are ready to sell Zabarny for €59.5 million, with Newcastle and Manchester City interested.

Real Madrid officially signed Bournemouth defender Heysen: Is Zabarny next to leave?

Madrid's "Real", for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, has officially announced the signing of Spanish national team defender and English "Bournemouth" Dean Heisen. The "Cherries" do not want to part with another main defender - Ukrainian Ilya Zabarny, but are ready to consider an offer for the player if they offer up to 60 million euros for the Ukrainian. This is reported by UNN referring to the press service of "Real".

Details

"Real Madrid" and "Bournemouth" have reached an agreement on the transfer of player Dean Heisen, who is associated with our club for the next five seasons, from June 1, 2025 to June 30, 2030

- stated in the club.

"Real" emphasized that Heisen is already a player of the Spanish national team and has played in the Italian Serie A for "Juventus" and "Roma", as well as in the English Premier League for "Bournemouth".

In addition, Heisen is nominated for the title of the best young player of the Premier League season 2024/2025.

The amount of the defender's transfer is not specified, however, according to the Transfermarkt portal, 59 million euros were paid for the player.

Addition

Dean Heisen is a graduate of Spanish "Malaga". In 2021 he moved to Italian "Juventus", and in the 2023/2024 season he played for Italian "Roma". In July 2024, he moved to English "Bournemouth" for 15.2 million euros, for which Ukrainian national team defender Ilya Zabarny plays.

In the current season, the Zabarny-Heisen link in the center of defense has become the main one in "Bournemouth". Heisen has played 30 matches in the current season, in which he scored 3 goals and gave one assist.

Ilya Zabarny has played 4 more games this season than Heisen, in which he did not score any goals.

The most expensive defender in the history of the club: "Real Madrid" won the fight for "Bournemouth" player Dean Huijsen15.05.25, 21:02 • 3024 views

The management of the "Cherries" after the sale of Heisen would not want to part with Zabarny, but, according to media reports, if they offer 59.5 million euros for him, the English club is ready to consider the sale of the Ukrainian defender.

The main contenders for Zabarny are "Newcastle" and "Manchester City". The "Magpies" have been following the Ukrainian for a long time, and "Mancity" is preparing for a squad clean-up at the end of the season.

Ukrainian footballer refuses to transfer to PSG because of a Russian in the team08.01.25, 14:15 • 29864 views

It is also worth noting that Ukrainian goalkeeper of Madrid's "Real" Andriy Lunin may leave the "creamy" after the end of the season. Turkish "Fenerbahce", which is coached by Jose Mourinho, according to media reports, wants to sign Lunin after the end of the season.

It is reported that the management of "Fenerbahce" has already contacted Lunin's agent, and after the end of the season, the club is ready to hold negotiations with "Real".

Let us remind you

Head coach of German "Bayer 04" Habi Alonso signed a contract with Madrid's "Real", for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays. The contract is for 3 years.

The head coach of Madrid's "Real" Carlo Ancelotti, for which Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin plays, headed the Brazilian national team. The Italian specialist will start work at the end of May.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SportsNews of the World
Rome
Brazil
Spain
