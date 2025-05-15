"Real Madrid" has agreed to pay Heisen's release clause of £50 million.

"Real Madrid" has strengthened its defense. The president of the football club, Florentino Perez, has agreed with the new coach, Xabi Alonso, who signed a contract with "Real" until 2028, for a second defender - the Spanish and Dutch football player Dean Heisen.

PSG, Chelsea and Arsenal were vying for the 20-year-old Spanish national team player. But Ilya Zabarny's partner decided to give preference to the royal club.

The signing of Heisen will be the most expensive in the club's history among defenders. That is, the transfer of the Bournemouth player outstripped the financial agreement for the transfer of Eder Militao, for whom "Real Madrid" paid 50 million euros in March 2019.

So Heisen chose "Real" and will return to Spain, where he grew up playing for the "Costa Unida" academy in Marbella and the "Malaga" youth team.

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso, who will replace Carlo Ancelotti as Real Madrid head coach, played an important role in the decision to sign the defender and prioritized signing a young centre-back, the BBC writes.

Heisen joined Bournemouth from Juventus last summer for £12.6 million.

Xabi Alonso will start working with Real during the Club World Cup.

