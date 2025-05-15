$41.540.04
Reddit founder Ohanian buys stake in women's "Chelsea"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 424 views

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams' husband, has acquired an 8-10% stake in the Chelsea women's team for around £20 million. He will join the club's board of directors.

Reddit founder Alexis Ohanian has bought a stake in the Chelsea women's team, the club confirmed, UNN writes, citing BBC Sport.

Details

Ohanian, who is married to tennis player Serena Williams, will get a seat on the board of directors of the Chelsea women's team after buying 8-10% of the shares, which are believed to be worth around £20 million (about €23.8 million).

"This is a landmark day in the history of the Chelsea women's team and women's football in Europe and beyond," said Aki Mandhar, CEO of the Chelsea women's team.

"This investment confirms the club's past successes, but more importantly, it is further evidence in the market of the continued growth and potential of women's football. There is no greater champion of investing in the future of girls and women's sport than Alexis, and we are incredibly proud to welcome him to the club," he said.

"As the founder and owner of Angel City FC, I have seen the opportunity to create and develop a global brand in women's football, and I am confident that Chelsea FC Women is the next global women's sports brand," Ohanian said.

Addition

Earlier this month, Chelsea Women won their sixth consecutive Women's Super League (WSL) title. They became the first team to complete a 22-match unbeaten run and set a new league record of 60 points.

Chelsea also reached the semi-finals of the Women's Champions League, but were knocked out by reigning champions Barcelona 8-2 on aggregate.

Ohanian, 42, has previously invested in women's football, being the largest shareholder in US club Angel City FC until it was sold in 2024 for £192.3 million (€228.6 million) - reportedly the highest price for a women's sports team prior to this deal.

Ohanian, who also owns shares in the TGL Golf League, founded social media giant Reddit and has an estimated net worth of $150 million, an external valuation.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Alexis Ohanian
