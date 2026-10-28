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"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's joke

Kyiv • UNN

 • 390 views

"Real Madrid" apologized to the Chinese people for Kylian Mbappé's remarks about Mao Zedong. The footballer's joke has already cost him advertising deals in China.

"Real Madrid" apologized to China for Mbappé's joke

Madrid's "Real Madrid" apologized to the Chinese people for an ill-judged joke by its forward Kylian Mbappé about Mao Zedong. This is stated in the club's statement, reports UNN. 

Details

"Real Madrid Football Club apologizes to the Chinese people for any unpleasant feelings that may have been caused by the recent words of our player Kylian Mbappé. Our club deeply respects China, its history, culture and citizens, as well as the millions of Chinese fans who feel affection and admiration for "Real Madrid," the club said in a statement. 

The club noted that it joins Mbappé's public apology, in which the player himself expressed regret for his words and once again emphasized his respect for the Chinese people.

"Real Madrid" once again reaffirms its commitment to the values of respect, coexistence and mutual understanding between cultures, and also expresses its desire to continue strengthening the bonds of friendship and affection that unite the club with China and its citizens," the club added. 

On Wednesday, October 28, Chinese representative Guo Jiakun, answering a question during a briefing about China's response to Mbappé's apology, said: "We appreciate the apology offered by the parties involved."

Background

An ill-judged joke by France captain and Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappé cost him advertising deals in China and triggered a diplomatic crisis in the football world. His remark about a meme featuring Mao Zedong angered Beijing, forcing not only the footballer himself but also the leadership of Spain's entire La Liga to apologize. 

The official newspaper of China's ruling Communist Party warned that global celebrities risk losing their commercial appeal in the country if they offend local audiences. This came amid a growing negative reaction to French football star Kylian Mbappé, putting pressure on his brand partnerships. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

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