06:18 AM • 15935 views
First European trophy of the season: PSG vs. Tottenham to play in the UEFA Super CupPhotoVideo
06:01 AM • 15134 views
Trump to talk with Zelenskyy and European leaders on Wednesday before summit with Putin - Reuters
August 12, 05:43 PM • 36940 views
In Ukraine, presidential scholarships will increase from September 1: how much will schoolchildren and students receive?
Exclusive
August 12, 03:14 PM • 66376 views
Survival Mission: Will the Defence City Special Regime Save Ukraine's Aircraft Manufacturing Industry?
Exclusive
August 12, 02:45 PM • 46206 views
Reshetylova on the bill regarding the Military Ombudsman: it should be adopted next week
August 12, 01:48 PM • 81908 views
Mi-8 on the Kremlin's hook? How Ukrainian helicopters were made technically dependent on a company with Russian tiesPhoto
August 12, 01:29 PM • 42436 views
Zelenskyy instructed the government to consider simplifying border crossing for Ukrainians under 22
Exclusive
August 12, 12:50 PM • 42441 views
Intelligence on prisoner exchange: "Istanbul-2" is not yet finished, Russia has not yet returned all categories
August 12, 12:25 PM • 121003 views
Dietary supplements under reform pressure: market operators call for changes and extension of the transition period
Exclusive
August 12, 11:50 AM • 109489 views
New COVID-19 strain "Stratus" spreading across Ukraine: what are its features and who is at risk?
Rare protest against Xi's government in China over schoolgirl's beating

Kyiv • UNN

 344 views

In Jianyu, hundreds of people protested after a brutal beating of a 14-year-old girl, accusing the authorities of being too lenient towards the attackers. The incident caused outrage on social media and cast doubt on the credibility of local officials.

Rare protest against Xi's government in China over schoolgirl's beating

In Jianyu, hundreds of people took to the streets after a brutal beating of a 14-year-old girl, accusing the authorities of being too lenient towards the attackers. The incident caused a wave of outrage on social media and cast doubt on the ability of local officials to maintain public trust. This is reported by Bloomberg, according to UNN.

Details

The events unfolded after a video of the July attack appeared online: three teenagers lured the victim to an abandoned building, where they kicked, slapped, and humiliated her. When the police responded only the next day, calling the injuries "minor" and assigning correctional training to the attackers, the outrage escalated into a mass protest.

By evening, hundreds of residents had gathered near the local administration building. In eyewitness videos, protesters can be heard asking law enforcement officers: "Do you also have children? What would you do if they were beaten like that?" The police dispersed the crowd with batons, detaining several people.

Censorship quickly limited the spread of information: discussions of the incident disappeared from Weibo and WeChat, and searches on Xiaohongshu showed no results after July 20.

Analysts note that the outrage in Jianyu is not an isolated case: recently, the number of scandals related to abuses by local officials has been growing in China, which undermines the implementation of state policy. Although the protesters did not oppose the central government and Chinese leader Xi Jinping, the incident demonstrated the risks for a system where concealing information often prevails over transparent problem-solving.

The United States Suspends Issuance of Student Visas and Expands Social Media Screening of Applicants 28.05.25, 17:03 • 2656 views

Stepan Haftko

