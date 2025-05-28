The United States Suspends Issuance of Student Visas and Expands Social Media Screening of Applicants

The administration of US President Donald Trump has ordered US embassies around the world to stop registering for student visas. Diplomatic missions are preparing an expanded review of such applicants on social media. This is reported by UNN with reference to the BBC.

The official note states that the verification of social media users will be strengthened for student and exchange visas, which will have "significant consequences" for embassies and consulates.

This is happening during a large-scale crackdown by the Trump administration on some of America's most elite universities. The President considers these institutions too liberal, accusing them of failing to combat anti-Semitism when pro-Palestinian protests unfolded on campuses.

In response to this move, China called on the United States to protect foreign students.

We call on the American side to resolutely protect the legitimate rights and interests of foreign students, including those from China. Hundreds of thousands of Chinese students are studying at US universities – the official statement reads.

The universities themselves are also concerned about the White House's orders. Many of them depend heavily on foreign students, as these scholars often pay more for tuition.

Foreign students who wish to study in the United States are usually required to be interviewed at a US embassy in their country before being approved.

We take the process of screening those entering the country very seriously, and we are going to continue to do so - said State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce.

In a memorandum seen by the BBC's American partner, CBS News, US embassies are instructed to remove from their calendars any future meetings with students seeking an American visa. But it is stated that already scheduled meetings can be held.

The pause in issuing visas will last "until further instructions", wrote Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The memo also noted that the State Department is preparing to "expand mandatory screening and inspection of applicants' behavior on social media," which will apply to all applicants. The document does not specify exactly what the audit will look for.

The Trump administration has already tightened the screening of student social networks. Such a move is associated with increased repression against pro-Palestinian demonstrations on campuses.

In April, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said it would consider "anti-Semitic activity on social media and physical harassment of Jews as grounds for denying immigration relief."

The US government banned Harvard University from accepting foreign students. This happened after disputes over the legality of the Department of Homeland Security's request for records.