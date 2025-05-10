Rallies in support of the EU took place in Romania on the eve of the elections: details

On Friday, May 9, mass rallies in support of the European course were held in Romania. People took to the streets of Bucharest and other major cities of the country. This is reported by the Reuters agency, reports UNN.

According to the news agency, on the eve of the second round of presidential elections, the participants of the rallies demanded that the authorities adhere to the pro-European course.

According to Reuters, about 15,000 people took part in the rally in Bucharest. Holding the flags of the European Union and Romania, the participants chanted slogans: "Russia, remember - Romania is not yours" and "We want our country to move forward, not backward."

The demonstrators also chanted: "Europe-Europe", "I want to be a citizen on the European path", "Romania, don't forget, Europe is your home."

According to results of counting votes in the first round of presidential elections in Romania, Simion and independent candidate Nicusor Dan advanced to the second round.

George Simion stated that Ukraine should compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military operations.

