Rallies in support of the EU took place in Romania on the eve of the elections: details

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire
May 9, 06:38 PM • 16588 views

Rubio, Witcoff and Kellogg had a telephone conversation with the Presidential Office: it was about a ceasefire

May 9, 06:26 PM • 40284 views

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 04:40 PM • 36449 views

Ukraine expels two Hungarian diplomats in response to Hungary's actions - MFA

Exclusive
May 9, 03:09 PM • 56507 views

How the IMEI system works, who can check their phone and why technical solutions alone are not enough to combat the "gray" market - expert commentary

May 9, 02:28 PM • 66236 views

Zelensky announced a meeting with the leaders of the "coalition of willing" in Ukraine tomorrow

May 9, 01:51 PM • 60957 views

Inflation accelerated to 15.1%. Pork and fruits rose in price the most during the month, eggs became cheaper

Exclusive
May 9, 11:52 AM • 64753 views

Part of the land is idle, and the budget is losing millions: the MP on the failure of the "Land Bank" project

May 9, 11:44 AM • 68394 views

Special Tribunal for Russia: The coalition has given political approval, what's next

Exclusive
May 9, 11:02 AM • 118575 views

Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent

Exclusive
May 9, 10:23 AM • 40242 views

Sabotage instead of reform: the Verkhovna Rada criticized Duma's resistance to draft law No. 12374-d on ARMA

A 14-year-old girl was electrocuted on the roof of a train near Kyiv

May 9, 06:28 PM • 11094 views

The US Embassy in Kyiv warns of a possible serious air attack in the coming days

May 9, 06:47 PM • 6032 views

Partisans hacked the phone of a Russian commander in Crimea and discovered intimate correspondence with minors

May 9, 07:52 PM • 8044 views

"Gatherings" and criminal gangs: Kyiv police detained members of criminal groups

12:44 AM • 9678 views

Kim Jong-un: North Korea's participation in Russia's war against Ukraine is "legitimate"

01:41 AM • 8996 views
Accessibility in the conditions of war: what has changed and why inclusion still does not work to its full extent
Exclusive

May 9, 11:02 AM • 118575 views

Ukraine is a world leader in the berry market: our scientists have created over 170 new varieties of rare crops

May 9, 10:28 AM • 133000 views

War crimes of the Russian Federation against Ukraine: the Office of the Prosecutor General spoke about the most common ones
Exclusive

May 9, 07:57 AM • 117139 views

5 Homemade Energy Bar Recipes: Simple, Healthy, Delicious

May 8, 01:49 PM • 178948 views

G7 ambassadors supported the draft law on ARMA reform, but Duma ignores international signals and promotes an alternative

May 8, 12:41 PM • 200929 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Andriy Yermak

Emmanuel Macron

Donald Tusk

Ukraine

United States

France

Kyiv

Europe

Five motivating films for self-development: what to watch on the weekend

May 9, 06:26 PM • 40284 views

Felled the legendary "Robin Hood" tree in Britain: court finds two men guilty

May 9, 03:40 PM • 37975 views

Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007, and Quake Inducted into Video Game Hall of Fame

May 9, 03:21 PM • 45463 views

A$AP Rocky hinted at the name of his third child with Rihanna

May 9, 02:23 PM • 54407 views

Jennifer Aniston's stalker broke into the star's villa: now he is charged and awaiting psychiatric evaluation

May 9, 01:41 PM • 33609 views
Telegram

Facebook

CAESAR self-propelled howitzer

Financial Times

Grand Theft Auto

Rallies in support of the EU took place in Romania on the eve of the elections: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 988 views

Thousands of people took to the streets of Bucharest and other cities, demanding that the authorities adhere to the pro-European course. Protesters chanted slogans in support of Europe.

Rallies in support of the EU took place in Romania on the eve of the elections: details

On Friday, May 9, mass rallies in support of the European course were held in Romania. People took to the streets of Bucharest and other major cities of the country. This is reported by the Reuters agency, reports UNN.

Details

According to the news agency, on the eve of the second round of presidential elections, the participants of the rallies demanded that the authorities adhere to the pro-European course.

According to Reuters, about 15,000 people took part in the rally in Bucharest. Holding the flags of the European Union and Romania, the participants chanted slogans: "Russia, remember - Romania is not yours" and "We want our country to move forward, not backward." 

The demonstrators also chanted: "Europe-Europe", "I want to be a citizen on the European path", "Romania, don't forget, Europe is your home."

Let us remind you

According to results of counting votes in the first round of presidential elections in Romania, Simion and independent candidate Nicusor Dan advanced to the second round. 

George Simion stated that Ukraine should compensate Romania for the assistance provided, including the Patriot system. If he wins, he will demand compensation for participating in military operations.

The winner of the first round of the presidential elections in Romania made a statement regarding the war in Ukraine05.05.25, 22:02 • 20806 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
MIM-104 Patriot
European Union
Bucharest
Romania
Ukraine
