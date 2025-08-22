Raised in humiliation: two Ukrainian citizens, aged 21 and 22, evacuated from occupied Crimea

$41.220.16
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpayPhoto
Exclusive
02:47 PM • 8240 views
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
02:39 PM • 7450 views
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
02:30 PM • 9856 views
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must take the lead" - Major General David Grange on defence, Armed Forces transformation, and aviationPhoto
Exclusive
01:07 PM • 12121 views
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crimePhoto
Exclusive
12:16 PM • 10533 views
Military leave: what changes in the law signed by the President - expert explanation
Exclusive
August 22, 11:30 AM • 16499 views
Kuzminykh prepares an "assassin law" for pharmacies: Ukrainians may be left without access to medicines
Exclusive
August 22, 11:01 AM • 18072 views
Autumn 2025: Fashion trends, colors, and life hacks to look stylishPhoto
Exclusive
August 22, 09:34 AM • 12660 views
NBU's impunity: MP criticizes Supreme Court's decision in "Concord" case
August 22, 08:26 AM • 13525 views
Discussions are underway with the military regarding men under 22 traveling abroad - Svyrydenko
In Kherson region, Russian military burn equipment to avoid storming the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine - "ATESH"PhotoVideoAugust 22, 08:13 AM • 16401 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 14011 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 10165 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 4602 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 4412 views
Delicious and nutritious rice dishes: top interesting recipesPhoto03:31 PM • 4460 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Mark Rutte
Joe Biden
Viktor Popov
Ukraine
United States
Europe
China
Washington, D.C.
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekendVideo02:39 PM • 7442 views
Blake Lively returns to screens with a new lead role despite legal battle with Justin Baldoni01:10 PM • 4638 views
"Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi adopted a childPhotoAugust 22, 11:46 AM • 10183 views
After a wave of outrage over "borrowed" design, Adidas apologized to a small Mexican townAugust 22, 10:17 AM • 14031 views
US to send singer to Russian "Intervision" contest in Moscow - PoliticoAugust 22, 02:18 AM • 23858 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Cruise missile
Euro
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17
Tesla Cybertruck

Raised in humiliation: two Ukrainian citizens, aged 21 and 22, evacuated from occupied Crimea

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48 views

Two young men, aged 21 and 22, have been returned from temporarily occupied Crimea thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine "Bring Kids Back UA". The young people grew up under occupation and experienced constant pressure.

Raised in humiliation: two Ukrainian citizens, aged 21 and 22, evacuated from occupied Crimea

Two boys were returned from the occupied Crimea thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine "Bring Kids Back UA". This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two more of our citizens were returned from temporarily occupied Crimea – boys aged 21 and 22, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

They grew up under occupation, experiencing constant pressure and humiliation.

- Yermak's post reads.

It is stated that the young people had not been able to leave for a long time, but now – they are finally home, in free Ukraine.

 Together with their relatives. And with the right to their own future.

- Yermak added.

Recall

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 12 children who had lived under Russian occupation for years moved to territories controlled by Ukraine. 

Officially, 1509 children illegally taken out by Russia have been returned to Ukraine.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Vladimir Putin
Child
Office of the President of Ukraine
Andriy Yermak
Crimea
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine