Raised in humiliation: two Ukrainian citizens, aged 21 and 22, evacuated from occupied Crimea

Two boys were returned from the occupied Crimea thanks to the initiative of the President of Ukraine "Bring Kids Back UA". This was reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Details

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, two more of our citizens were returned from temporarily occupied Crimea – boys aged 21 and 22, said Andriy Yermak, head of the Office of the President of Ukraine.

They grew up under occupation, experiencing constant pressure and humiliation. - Yermak's post reads.

It is stated that the young people had not been able to leave for a long time, but now – they are finally home, in free Ukraine.

Together with their relatives. And with the right to their own future. - Yermak added.

Recall

Within the framework of the President of Ukraine's Bring Kids Back UA initiative, 12 children who had lived under Russian occupation for years moved to territories controlled by Ukraine.

Officially, 1509 children illegally taken out by Russia have been returned to Ukraine.