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Rain and thunderstorms will hit northeastern Ukraine on October 13 — the Hydrometeorological Center

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

On October 13, heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecast in places in the northeast. It will be dry in Kyiv and the region, with temperatures of 11–13°C.

Rain and thunderstorms will hit northeastern Ukraine on October 13 — the Hydrometeorological Center

On Tuesday, October 13, most of Ukraine will be partly cloudy. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to meteorologists, moderate rains will fall in the northeast of the country during the day (in Sumy, Kharkiv, and Poltava regions, heavy rains and occasional thunderstorms are expected throughout the day); no precipitation is expected in the rest of the country.

The wind will be predominantly northwesterly, 7–12 m/s. Temperature ... 11–16° during the day; 17–22° in the east and southeast of the country  

- the statement reads.

In Kyiv and the region, Wednesday will be cloudy, with no precipitation expected. The temperature will be 11–13°.

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