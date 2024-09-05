Rada upholds Vereshchuk's resignation during reconsideration

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM

"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM

Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian "Shahed"
February 28, 11:39 PM

Explosions in Kyiv: Air defense repels attack of Russian “Shahed”

February 28, 11:39 PM • 91796 views
Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine
March 1, 12:46 AM

Musk demands to check billions in US aid to Ukraine

March 1, 12:46 AM • 68202 views
Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN
March 1, 02:54 AM

Rubio calls on Zelenskiy to apologize for meeting with Trump at the White House - CNN

March 1, 02:54 AM • 47867 views
Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate
03:40 AM

Zelenskyy responds to Graham's call for resignation: who will decide the president's fate

03:40 AM • 76388 views
US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump
04:00 AM

US congressman explains Zelensky's informal clothes at meeting with Trump

04:00 AM • 54261 views
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 197784 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 198054 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 186791 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 213604 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias
February 27, 11:50 AM

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 201727 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary
08:56 AM

Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

08:56 AM • 10080 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day
February 28, 03:20 PM

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 149740 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin
February 28, 02:48 PM

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 148991 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February
February 28, 09:59 AM

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 153078 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: "It's inevitable after Trump's re-election"
February 28, 09:03 AM

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 144013 views
Rada upholds Vereshchuk's resignation during reconsideration

Rada upholds Vereshchuk's resignation during reconsideration

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 28060 views

255 MPs voted to dismiss Iryna Vereshchuk from the post of Deputy Prime Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories. Vereshchuk has held this position since November 2021.

The Verkhovna Rada has supported Iryna Vereshchuk's resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, which she has held since 2021, reports UNN correspondent.

Details 

"255 MPs voted in favor of Iryna Vereshchuk's resignation from the post of Minister. 

Addendum

On November 4, 2021, Iryna Vereshchuk was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, replacing Oleksiy Reznikov, who was then appointed Minister of Defense. 

In 2019, Vereshchuk was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in early parliamentary elections. She was a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence and the head of the Subcommittee on State Security and Defense.

READ ALSO: Iryna Vereshchuk appointed Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories

From September 4 to November 15, 2019, she was a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada.  

Also, from 2010 to 2015, he was the mayor of Rava-Ruska, Zhovkva district, Lviv region.

In 2020, she ran in the mayoral elections in Kyiv, where she came in 5th place, and blamed her loss on the low public opinion of the Servant of the People party and poor mobilization of her electorate, and also noted the destructive forces within her team, in particular Mykola Tyshchenko and Alla Shlapak.

Recall 

On September 3, Iryna Vereshchuk resigned from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

She thanked the President of Ukraine for his trust and expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister and members of the government for their cooperation, MPs for their support, and the team of the Ministry of Reintegration for their work and dedication.

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada did not support Iryna Vereshchuk's statement on her resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, which she has held since 2021. 

Iryna Vereshchuk, who until now headed the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, assuredthat she is ready to move to the Office of the President of Ukraine.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Politics

