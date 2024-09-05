Rada upholds Vereshchuk's resignation during reconsideration

The Verkhovna Rada has supported Iryna Vereshchuk's resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, which she has held since 2021, reports UNN correspondent.

Details

"255 MPs voted in favor of Iryna Vereshchuk's resignation from the post of Minister.

Addendum

On November 4, 2021, Iryna Vereshchuk was appointed Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, replacing Oleksiy Reznikov, who was then appointed Minister of Defense.

In 2019, Vereshchuk was elected to the Verkhovna Rada in early parliamentary elections. She was a member of the Committee on National Security, Defense, and Intelligence and the head of the Subcommittee on State Security and Defense.

From September 4 to November 15, 2019, she was a representative of the government in the Verkhovna Rada.

Also, from 2010 to 2015, he was the mayor of Rava-Ruska, Zhovkva district, Lviv region.

In 2020, she ran in the mayoral elections in Kyiv, where she came in 5th place, and blamed her loss on the low public opinion of the Servant of the People party and poor mobilization of her electorate, and also noted the destructive forces within her team, in particular Mykola Tyshchenko and Alla Shlapak.

Recall

On September 3, Iryna Vereshchuk resigned from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine.

She thanked the President of Ukraine for his trust and expressed her gratitude to the Prime Minister and members of the government for their cooperation, MPs for their support, and the team of the Ministry of Reintegration for their work and dedication.

On September 4, the Verkhovna Rada did not support Iryna Vereshchuk's statement on her resignation from the post of Deputy Prime Minister - Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, which she has held since 2021.

Iryna Vereshchuk, who until now headed the Ministry of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, assuredthat she is ready to move to the Office of the President of Ukraine.