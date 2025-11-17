$42.040.02
12:46 PM • 2686 views
Ukraine may receive 8 SAMP/T systems from France - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
12:28 PM • 6826 views
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday
09:59 AM • 11600 views
Zelenskyy and Macron signed an agreement to strengthen Ukraine: it is about the acquisition of defense equipment
Exclusive
November 17, 07:00 AM • 30198 views
Doctor on cold allergy: even beauty procedures can be the cause
November 17, 06:58 AM • 21720 views
Russia attacked port infrastructure in Odesa region, energy and railway - Deputy Prime Minister
November 17, 06:27 AM • 17961 views
IMF mission begins work in Kyiv: discusses new program with Ukraine
November 17, 05:28 AM • 20481 views
Trump: Republicans consider bill on sanctions against countries trading with Russia - Bloomberg
November 17, 04:30 AM • 16263 views
Ukraine faces unprecedented housing crisis due to war: UN announces figures
November 16, 06:56 PM • 25722 views
Ukraine's national football team advances to the 2026 World Cup playoffs after defeating Iceland in the final match of the qualification group stage
November 16, 04:59 PM • 41858 views
Power outages on November 17: Ukrenergo announced schedules
Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday

Kyiv • UNN

 • 6866 views

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported the Prime Minister's submission to dismiss Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. The dismissal of ministers may take place as early as November 18.

Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice, as well as his personal statement. The dismissal of the ministers may take place as early as tomorrow, November 18. Volodymyr Vatras, a member of the relevant committee, told UNN about this in a comment.

Details

The committee considered today… there were three issues on the agenda, all related to Halushchenko's dismissal. The first issue is the consideration of Prime Minister Svyrydenko's submission. The second is the consideration of Halushchenko's personal statement regarding his resignation. And the third issue is the consideration of the draft resolution of People's Deputy Zheleznyak on Halushchenko's resignation. Halushchenko himself was present at the committee, answered the questions asked of him. He said that he decided to take political responsibility, as in Europe, and resign given the situation that has developed.

- said Vatras. 

He noted that the committee supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission and Halushchenko's personal statement. 

Both the Prime Minister's submission and Halushchenko's statement were satisfied. Now the people's deputies will decide on which procedure the minister will resign. As far as I know, a parliament meeting is planned for tomorrow, but there may be some changes.

- added Vatras. 

People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" faction Yevheniya Kravchuk told UNN in a comment that the Rada plans to consider the dismissal of Halushchenko and Hrynchuk on Tuesday, November 18. 

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Halushchenko tomorrow as two items on the agenda.

- said Kravchuk.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted a statement of resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of the law in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Energoatom
Energy
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office
National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine
Verkhovna Rada
Herman Halushchenko