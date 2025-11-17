Rada to consider dismissal of Justice Minister Halushchenko and Energy Minister Hrynchuk on Tuesday

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Legal Policy supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice, as well as his personal statement. The dismissal of the ministers may take place as early as tomorrow, November 18. Volodymyr Vatras, a member of the relevant committee, told UNN about this in a comment.

Details

The committee considered today… there were three issues on the agenda, all related to Halushchenko's dismissal. The first issue is the consideration of Prime Minister Svyrydenko's submission. The second is the consideration of Halushchenko's personal statement regarding his resignation. And the third issue is the consideration of the draft resolution of People's Deputy Zheleznyak on Halushchenko's resignation. Halushchenko himself was present at the committee, answered the questions asked of him. He said that he decided to take political responsibility, as in Europe, and resign given the situation that has developed. - said Vatras.

He noted that the committee supported Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko's submission and Halushchenko's personal statement.

Both the Prime Minister's submission and Halushchenko's statement were satisfied. Now the people's deputies will decide on which procedure the minister will resign. As far as I know, a parliament meeting is planned for tomorrow, but there may be some changes. - added Vatras.

People's Deputy, Deputy Head of the "Servant of the People" faction Yevheniya Kravchuk told UNN in a comment that the Rada plans to consider the dismissal of Halushchenko and Hrynchuk on Tuesday, November 18.

The Verkhovna Rada will consider the dismissal of Energy Minister Hrynchuk and Justice Minister Halushchenko tomorrow as two items on the agenda. - said Kravchuk.

Recall

On November 10, NABU and SAP reported on an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NNEGC "Energoatom". The operation was named "Midas".

Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk submitted a statement of resignation. She emphasized the absence of any violations of the law in her professional activities.

The Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a submission for the dismissal of Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice and Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.

The Verkhovna Rada Committee on Energy and Housing and Communal Services supported the submission of Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko for the dismissal of Svitlana Hrynchuk from the post of Minister of Energy.