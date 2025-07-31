The Rada supported the law on additional financing for the security and defense sector

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated the need to prevent debt to military personnel regarding monetary support.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the law on additional financing for the security and defense sector.

This is reported by UNN, referring to the statement of the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal on social networks.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada supported the law that will ensure timely payments for military personnel - emphasized Shmyhal.

It is expected that stable financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, strengthening the production and procurement of weapons, will be ensured by the following funds. In total, this amounts to 412 billion hryvnias:

UAH 115 billion will be allocated for timely and guaranteed monetary support for military personnel;

UAH 216 billion - for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones.

The remaining amount - for other priority needs of the Ukrainian army.

We support our defenders, strengthen defense, and together bring closer our peaceful future - added Shmyhal.

Recall

Recently, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs 6 billion dollars this year to close the gap in defense procurement.