The Rada supported the law on additional financing for the security and defense sector

Kyiv • UNN

 • 558 views

The Verkhovna Rada adopted amendments to the State Budget-2025, increasing defense expenditures by 412 billion hryvnias. The funds will go to monetary provision for military personnel, procurement of weapons, and other army needs.

The Rada supported the law on additional financing for the security and defense sector

Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated the need to prevent debt to military personnel regarding monetary support.

The Verkhovna Rada supported the law on additional financing for the security and defense sector.

This is reported by UNN, referring to the statement of the Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal on social networks.

Details

The Verkhovna Rada supported the law that will ensure timely payments for military personnel

- emphasized Shmyhal.

It is expected that stable financing of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and other components of the Defense Forces, strengthening the production and procurement of weapons, will be ensured by the following funds. In total, this amounts to 412 billion hryvnias:

  • UAH 115 billion will be allocated for timely and guaranteed monetary support for military personnel;
    • UAH 216 billion - for the purchase and production of weapons, military equipment, and drones.

      The remaining amount - for other priority needs of the Ukrainian army.

      We support our defenders, strengthen defense, and together bring closer our peaceful future

      - added Shmyhal.

      Recall

      Recently, Minister of Defense Denys Shmyhal stated that Ukraine needs 6 billion dollars this year to close the gap in defense procurement.

      Ihor Telezhnikov

      WarPolitics
      Verkhovna Rada
      Armed Forces of Ukraine
      Ukraine
      Denys Shmyhal