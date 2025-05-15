Putin will not participate in negotiations with Ukraine in Istanbul - Peskov

The Kremlin said that Vladimir Putin will not be present at the talks in Turkey. This was stated by spokesman Dmitry Peskov, writes UNN.

Putin will not participate in the negotiations with Ukraine, which will be held in Istanbul - Dmitry Peskov told CNN.

Let us remind you

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on May 11 stated that he expects the Russian Federation to cease fire from May 12, and that he will personally wait for Vladimir Putin in Turkey on May 15.

Vladimir Putin sent a lower-level delegation to Turkey for negotiations with Ukraine, which reduces the prospects of a peaceful breakthrough. The US Secretary of State is to join the negotiations on Friday.

In turn, Donald Trump stated that he may attend the negotiations between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey, if it is appropriate.

