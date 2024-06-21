Putin threatens South Korea over possible arms supplies to Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, June 20, warned South Korea that sending lethal weapons to Ukraine would be a "big mistake". Earlier, Seoul said that it would consider arming Kiev. About it UNN reports with reference to Politico.

"If South Korea supplies weapons to Ukraine, it will not like the answer. I hope that they will not do this, it will be a big mistake," Putin said at a press conference in Vietnam, where he is on a two - day state visit.

His words came after Seoul said it would consider supplying weapons to Ukraine in response to Russia and North Korea signing a mutual defense pact on Wednesday, June 19.

So far, South Korea has provided Kiev with only non-lethal assistance. According to the law on foreign trade, a country cannot export weapons except for "peaceful purposes".

As the newspaper notes, if Seoul supplies Kiev with weapons directly, it will be a radical change in the country's long - standing policy, according to which it exports weapons only in peacetime-although its ammunition entered Ukraine through third countries, such as the United States.