Putin submits to the State Duma a bill to ratify the treaty on strategic partnership between Russia and the DPRK
Kyiv • UNN
The Russian President submits a bill to the State Duma to ratify the strategic partnership agreement with the DPRK. The document provides for military assistance in the event of an attack on one of the parties.
On Monday, October 14, Russian President Vladimir Putin submitted a bill to the State Duma to ratify the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and the DPRK. This was reported by UNN with reference to roszmі.
Details
The document provides for the ratification of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, signed in Pyongyang on June 19, 2024, with the aim of deepening partnership and strategic cooperation in a wide range of areas.
The Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and the DPRK provides for military and other assistance from one country in the event of an attack on the other.
In particular, Article 4 of the treaty states that "in the event that one of the Parties is subjected to an armed attack by any State or several States and is thus in a state of war, the other Party shall immediately provide military and other assistance by all means at its disposal in accordance with Article 51 of the UN Charter and in accordance with the laws of the Russian Federation and the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Addendum
In the summer , UNN wrote that during the visit of Russian President Vladimir Putin to Pyongyang, North Korea and Russia signed an agreement on strategic partnership that deepens military cooperation and mutual defense commitments.
Recall
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has warned of strengthening the alliance between Russia and North Korea, including the transfer of military personnel. Zelenskyy emphasized the need to increase pressure on the aggressor and prevent a larger war.