Russian dictator Vladimir Putin signed a law on sending reservists to protect critical facilities, and also signed a law on year-round conscription into the army. This was reported by Russian "media", reports UNN.

Details

The relevant laws have already been published on the website of the federal portal of legal information of the Russian Federation.

Context

Due to attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian infrastructure facilities, the Kremlin is forced to involve additional troops to protect critical facilities within the country.

Vladimir Putin initiated legislative changes that will allow calling up civilian reservists for "special conscriptions" to protect energy enterprises, transport routes, and industrial facilities.

The corresponding draft law was recently submitted to the State Duma of the Russian Federation and provides that reservists who have signed contracts for regular training in peacetime can be temporarily involved in guarding facilities without being sent to the front or abroad.

Recall

In Russia, a law was adopted that allows conscription into the army throughout the year - from January 1 to December 31. This also applies to residents of temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine: they can be conscripted into the Russian occupation forces at any time.