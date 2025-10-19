Putin sees his "historic mission" in the war against Ukraine - FT

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin does not want to end the war in Ukraine because he is confident that he can win. In addition, he sees this war as his "historical mission" to become the greatest ruler in Russian history, writes UNN with reference to The Financial Times.

Details

The publication reports that Putin has decided that as long as he has an advantage on the battlefield, he does not need any concessions. In addition, he is even ready to turn a blind eye to the fact that the Russian economy is collapsing.

In particular, one European official told FT that Putin is not interested in money. For the dictator, the war in Ukraine has an ideological meaning.

For Putin, it's not about money. It's his legacy - he wants to go down in history as the best Russian ruler after Peter the Great. He thought he could give Trump a victory, but decided not to. - said a high-ranking European official.

According to two people familiar with the situation, Putin's military and intelligence services regularly provide him with information praising Russia's tactical successes, claiming that Ukraine is suffering greater losses, and emphasizing Russia's superiority in resources.

For him, it's all a historical mission. He still believes he can win. - said a high-ranking Western intelligence officer.

Addition

Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, during a recent conversation with United States President Donald Trump, made it clear that he might agree to return the occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions to Ukraine. Instead, he demands full control over Donetsk region as a condition for ending the war.

The envoy of United States President Donald Trump pressured the Ukrainian delegation during a meeting on Friday regarding the transfer of the Donetsk region to Russia. He emphasized that the residents of this region are predominantly Russian-speaking.