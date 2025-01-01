ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 74735 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 155279 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 131528 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 138868 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 136725 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 176049 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111601 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 167872 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104631 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 114002 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135729 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135033 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

05:55 PM • 65199 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

06:08 PM • 104005 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

06:35 PM • 106207 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 155267 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 176039 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 167865 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 195413 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 184517 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 135033 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 135729 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 144409 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 135946 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 153014 views
Putin orders to establish cooperation with China in the field of artificial intelligence - media

Putin orders to establish cooperation with China in the field of artificial intelligence - media

Kyiv  •  UNN

 28405 views

The Kremlin has instructed the Russian government and Sberbank to develop AI together with China. Sanctions and the lack of access to microchips significantly complicate Russia's ambitions in this area.

Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin has instructed the Russian government and the country's largest bank, Sberbank (SBER.MM), to establish cooperation with China in the field of artificial intelligence, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Putin's order was published on the Kremlin's website, three weeks after he announced Russia's intention to cooperate with BRICS partners and other countries to develop artificial intelligence.

The Russian government and Sberbank, which leads Russia's AI initiatives, have been tasked with ensuring cooperation with China in technological research and development of artificial intelligence. 

However, Western sanctions aimed at restricting Russia's access to technologies needed to wage war against Ukraine have complicated these efforts. In particular, the largest microchip manufacturers have stopped exporting to Russia, which significantly hinders its ambitions in the field of AI.

In 2023, Sberbank CEO German Gref noted that graphics processing units (GPUs), which are key components for AI development, remain the most difficult hardware to replace in Russia. In response, Russia is seeking to strengthen cooperation with countries outside the Western bloc to counter U.S. dominance in one of the most important technologies of the 21st century.

On December 11, Putin announced the creation of the AI Alliance Network, which is to bring together experts from the BRICS countries and other countries interested in the development of artificial intelligence.

According to the Global AI Index by the British company Tortoise Media, Russia ranks 31st among 83 countries in terms of AI adoption, innovation, and investment. It lags far behind not only the United States and China, but also India and Brazil, which are also members of the BRICS.

Recall 

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered migrants to leave Russia by April 2025.

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

News of the WorldTechnologies
brazilBrazil
indiaIndia
chinaChina
united-statesUnited States

