Putin did it intentionally after talking to Trump: Sybiha called Russia's attack on Kyiv one of the worst nights

The night attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv was one of the worst. The Kremlin launched hundreds of drones immediately after Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's conversation with US President Donald Trump. Deliberately. This was stated by Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha on social network X, reports UNN.

An absolutely terrible and sleepless night in Kyiv. One of the worst so far. Hundreds of Russian drones and ballistic missiles hit the Ukrainian capital. Immediately after Putin's conversation with President Trump. And he does it deliberately," Sybiha said. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that it's enough waiting. "Putin clearly demonstrates his complete disregard for the US and everyone who called for an end to the war. The harshest sanctions must be immediately imposed on Moscow. Ukraine must be provided with all necessary means for self-defense - wrote Sybiha.

Sybiha noted that wrong decisions can only encourage the aggressor to escalate terror.

Every criminal regime in the world is now closely watching Putin's actions and the reaction to them. If he gets away with all this, everyone will get a very clear signal. Stop waiting for peace. Act to achieve peace. Peace through strength - called the minister.

Addition

Yesterday, July 3, against the backdrop of the announced conversation between Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump, an air raid alert was announced in a number of regions due to the threat of ballistic missiles.

Russian attacks continued throughout the night and until morning. Russia launched 539 drones and 11 missiles, including ballistic missiles, over Ukraine at night, 476 drones and two cruise missiles were neutralized, the enemy mainly attacked Kyiv, there were hits in 8 locations (9 missiles and 63 drones).

In Kyiv, as a result of the night attack by the Russian Federation, 23 people were reported injured. During yesterday's phone conversation with Trump, Putin stated that Russia will not abandon the elimination of all root causes of the confrontation that arose.

Trump stated that he discussed the war against Ukraine with Putin, but no progress was made on this. In addition, Trump claims that the US has not stopped military aid to Ukraine.