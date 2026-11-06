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Putin confirmed that trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi will take place on November 10 — who will represent Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 280 views

Putin said that talks between the United States, Ukraine and Russia will take place on November 10 in Abu Dhabi. The Russian delegation will be led by Vladimir Medinsky.

Putin confirmed that trilateral talks in Abu Dhabi will take place on November 10 — who will represent Russia
Vladimir Putin

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin confirmed that negotiations between the United States, Russia and Ukraine will take place in Abu Dhabi on November 10. He made the statement at a meeting of the Security Council, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

Details

Putin emphasized that members of the delegation were present at the Security Council meeting.

The meeting was attended by Putin's aide Vladimir Medinsky (who will head the delegation), GRU chief Igor Kostyukov, Putin's aide for international affairs Yuri Ushakov, as well as Deputy Foreign Ministers Mikhail Galuzin and Sergey Ryabkov.

"Next week, on Tuesday, trilateral talks on Ukraine are due to begin in the United Arab Emirates. Given that the talks are to take place on Tuesday, I invited the colleagues who will participate in these negotiations. I suggest we briefly discuss this matter," Putin said.

"He will not lead it, but will be part of it" — the OP clarified Budanov's role in the delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi06.11.26, 19:30 • 526 views

Reminder 

Next week, the United States will hold trilateral talks with the participation of Ukraine and the Russian Federation. They are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi.  

Antonina Tumanova

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