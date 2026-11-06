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"He will not lead it, but will be part of it" — the OP clarified Budanov's role in the delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi

Kyiv • UNN

 • 450 views

Kyrylo Budanov will be a member of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi, but will not lead it. The participants are already preparing for the meeting.

"He will not lead it, but will be part of it" — the OP clarified Budanov's role in the delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi
Kyrylo Budanov

Advisor to the President of Ukraine on Communications Dmytro Lytvyn clarified that Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov will be part of the Ukrainian delegation at the talks in Abu Dhabi, rather than leading it, reports UNN.

"No, he did not say that he was leading the delegation. He simply said that he would be there. He will go there as part of the delegation. He will not lead it," the presidential adviser told journalists.

Lytvyn also added that currently "all members of the group are preparing in one way or another; today there were many preparatory discussions about this."

We should add

Earlier, CBS News reported that Head of the Office of the President Kyrylo Budanov would lead the Ukrainian delegation at a trilateral meeting with the United States and russia, but he does not expect a serious breakthrough from the talks. 

To remind you 

Next week, the United States will hold trilateral talks involving Ukraine and the russian federation. They are expected to take place in Abu Dhabi.  

Antonina Tumanova

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