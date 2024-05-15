Putin backs China's peace plan before visit to Beijing

In an interview published on Wednesday morning, Kremlin President Vladimir Putin said he supports China's plan for a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis," as Beijing calls the war, saying that Beijing fully understands what is behind it, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Putin, speaking to China's Xinhua news agency ahead of his visit to Beijing this week, said that Russia allegedly "remains open to dialogue and negotiations to resolve the more than two-year conflict," the newspaper writes.

According to Putin, China's plan and further "principles" unveiled by Chinese President Xi Jinping last month take into account the factors underlying the conflict.

Xi Jinping: China has worked "vigorously" to advance peace talks on Ukraine

"We positively assess China's approach to resolving the 'Ukrainian crisis,'" Putin said, according to a Russian-language transcript on the Kremlin's website. - "Beijing truly understands its root causes and its global geopolitical significance. And the additional principles outlined by Xi Jinping in talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were "realistic and constructive steps" that "develop the idea of the need to overcome the Cold War mentality.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has proposed "four principles" for a settlement in Ukraine

More than a year ago, Beijing released a 12-point document outlining the general principles for ending the war, but not going into specifics.

The United States said that China positions itself as a peacemaker but reflects Russia's "false narrative" and cannot condemn its invasion.

Xi Jinping's additional principles call for "cooling down" the situation, creating conditions for restoring peace and creating stability, and minimizing the impact on the global economy

Zelenskiy says China can really help restore a just peace for Ukraine

According to the publication, Russia sees this conflict as a struggle against the "collective West," which has not taken into account Moscow's security interests by promoting NATO's eastward expansion and military activity near its borders.

Russia and China proclaimed "borderless" relations just days before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but Beijing has so far avoided providing actual weapons and ammunition for Russia's war effort.

Borrell: Zelenskyy's peace plan is the only one discussed by the international community

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of post-Soviet borders of 1991, and bringing Russia to justice for its actions.

A Peace Summit is scheduled for June in Switzerland. But Russia was not invited, rejecting the initiative as meaningless and stating that the negotiations should take into account new realities.

China was present at some of the preparatory talks for the summit, and Ukraine made a huge effort to convince it to participate.