Putin backs China's peace plan before visit to Beijing

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
06:49 PM • 78420 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 106753 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 149646 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 153756 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250113 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174096 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165361 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148310 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 225785 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113053 views

Popular news
Turkey to repeat proposal for peace talks between Ukraine and Russia at European leaders' meeting in London - Reuters

March 1, 02:35 PM • 33904 views
Weather in Ukraine: where to expect sleet and above-zero temperatures on March 2

March 1, 02:42 PM • 43390 views
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 37530 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61860 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55852 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250113 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 225785 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 211839 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237595 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224413 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

06:49 PM • 78420 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 55852 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 61860 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112858 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113763 views
Putin backs China's peace plan before visit to Beijing

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31605 views

Putin supports China's plan to resolve the war in Ukraine, saying that Beijing understands the conflict.

In an interview published on Wednesday morning, Kremlin President Vladimir Putin said he supports China's plan for a peaceful resolution of the "Ukrainian crisis," as Beijing calls the war, saying that Beijing fully understands what is behind it, UNN reports citing Reuters.

Details

Putin, speaking to China's Xinhua news agency ahead of his visit to Beijing this week, said that Russia allegedly "remains open to dialogue and negotiations to resolve the more than two-year conflict," the newspaper writes.

According to Putin, China's plan and further "principles" unveiled by Chinese President Xi Jinping last month take into account the factors underlying the conflict.

Xi Jinping: China has worked "vigorously" to advance peace talks on Ukraine07.05.24, 05:11 • 115426 views

"We positively assess China's approach to resolving the 'Ukrainian crisis,'" Putin said, according to a Russian-language transcript on the Kremlin's website. - "Beijing truly understands its root causes and its global geopolitical significance. And the additional principles outlined by Xi Jinping in talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz were "realistic and constructive steps" that "develop the idea of the need to overcome the Cold War mentality.

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has proposed "four principles" for a settlement in Ukraine16.04.24, 11:59 • 102986 views

More than a year ago, Beijing released a 12-point document outlining the general principles for ending the war, but not going into specifics.

23.02.23, 16:22 • 1153186 views

The United States said that China positions itself as a peacemaker but reflects Russia's "false narrative" and cannot condemn its invasion.

Xi Jinping's additional principles call for "cooling down" the situation, creating conditions for restoring peace and creating stability, and minimizing the impact on the global economy

Zelenskiy says China can really help restore a just peace for Ukraine16.04.24, 20:37 • 101186 views

According to the publication, Russia sees this conflict as a struggle against the "collective West," which has not taken into account Moscow's security interests by promoting NATO's eastward expansion and military activity near its borders.

Russia and China proclaimed "borderless" relations just days before Moscow launched its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but Beijing has so far avoided providing actual weapons and ammunition for Russia's war effort.

Borrell: Zelenskyy's peace plan is the only one discussed by the international community18.04.24, 18:07 • 36816 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy's peace plan provides for the withdrawal of Russian troops, the restoration of post-Soviet borders of 1991, and bringing Russia to justice for its actions.

A Peace Summit is scheduled for June in Switzerland. But Russia was not invited, rejecting the initiative as meaningless and stating that the negotiations should take into account new realities.

China was present at some of the preparatory talks for the summit, and Ukraine made a huge effort to convince it to participate.

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
reutersReuters
natoNATO
switzerlandSwitzerland
beijingBeijing
khosep-borrelJosep Borrell
olaf-sholtsOlaf Scholz
si-tszinpinXi Jinping
chinaChina
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising