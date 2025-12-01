Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a visit to one of the command posts of the combined group of Russian troops, announced plans to create a "security zone" along the border with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Putin, in the area of responsibility of the "center" and "east" groups, the initiative belongs to the Russian troops, "as along the entire line of combat contact."

Among other theses of the Russian dictator:

winter is coming, servicemen must be provided with everything necessary;

Russian troops are increasing pressure along the entire front line in the "SVO" zone;

Russian forces have established control over several large settlements that are important for the liberation of the territory still occupied by the enemy;

successes in Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk - ed.) will ensure that Russian troops progressively solve all tasks set at the beginning of the "SVO".

Recall

The 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove". The corps noted that such information stuffing is part of the regular Russian propaganda practice that has been going on since the beginning of the war.

Situation in Pokrovsk: occupiers continue to suffer losses, stuck in urban battles - 7th Airborne Assault Corps