Putin announced plans to create a "security zone" along the border with Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 256 views

Vladimir Putin announced his intention to create a security zone along the border with Ukraine. He also reported on the alleged successes of Russian troops at the front and control over several settlements.

Putin announced plans to create a "security zone" along the border with Ukraine

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, during a visit to one of the command posts of the combined group of Russian troops, announced plans to create a "security zone" along the border with Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Details

According to Putin, in the area of responsibility of the "center" and "east" groups, the initiative belongs to the Russian troops, "as along the entire line of combat contact."

Among other theses of the Russian dictator:

  • winter is coming, servicemen must be provided with everything necessary;
    • Russian troops are increasing pressure along the entire front line in the "SVO" zone;
      • Russian forces have established control over several large settlements that are important for the liberation of the territory still occupied by the enemy;
        • successes in Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk - ed.) will ensure that Russian troops progressively solve all tasks set at the beginning of the "SVO".

          Recall

          The 11th Army Corps refuted Russian statements about the alleged "capture of Klynove". The corps noted that such information stuffing is part of the regular Russian propaganda practice that has been going on since the beginning of the war.

          Situation in Pokrovsk: occupiers continue to suffer losses, stuck in urban battles - 7th Airborne Assault Corps01.12.25, 15:17 • 2652 views

          Vadim Khlyudzinsky

          War in UkrainePolitics
          Russian propaganda
          Martial law
          War in Ukraine
          State Border of Ukraine
          Vladimir Putin
          Ukraine