Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in China in the coming days. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

It is noted that Fico is to go to Beijing, where a parade will take place to mark the end of World War II in the Asian theater of operations. At the same time, Putin is in the Chinese city of Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and is expected to sit next to Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the parade in Beijing.

It is also reported that Fico has angered European leaders by criticizing the EU's support for Ukraine and opposing efforts to reduce energy imports from Russia.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he supports Ukraine's accession to the EU, but not to NATO. He also believes that without resolving issues of "territorial changes," it will be difficult to move forward in an attempt to agree on a ceasefire and establish peace in Ukraine.

At the same time, MEP Rihards Kols stated that the prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, are destroying Europe from within.