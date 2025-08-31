$41.260.00
Mayor of Reni Plekhov involved in car accident, his mother died
Zelenskyy on Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the crime was meticulously planned
In Kyiv, a man survived after falling from the 19th floor: he landed on a parked car
Had a Glovo bag, shot in the back: video from the scene of Andriy Parubiy's murder
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: the shooter was disguised as a courier, 7 shell casings found at the scene
Murder of Andriy Parubiy in Lviv: details revealed
Shooting of Parubiy in Lviv: political figure shot dead, attacker sought - police
Andriy Parubiy shot in Lviv - source
Expert on Defence City: a good start, but additional support tools are needed for critically important companies
New academic year in Ukraine: what awaits Ukrainian schoolchildren
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Putin and Fico to meet in China at parade: details revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 140 views

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico may meet in China. The meeting will take place during a parade in Beijing dedicated to the end of World War II in the Asian theater of operations.

Putin and Fico to meet in China at parade: details revealed

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin may meet with Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico in China in the coming days. This was reported by UNN with reference to Euractiv.

Details

It is noted that Fico is to go to Beijing, where a parade will take place to mark the end of World War II in the Asian theater of operations. At the same time, Putin is in the Chinese city of Tianjin for the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit and is expected to sit next to Chinese leader Xi Jinping at the parade in Beijing.

It is also reported that Fico has angered European leaders by criticizing the EU's support for Ukraine and opposing efforts to reduce energy imports from Russia.

Recall

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico stated that he supports Ukraine's accession to the EU, but not to NATO. He also believes that without resolving issues of "territorial changes," it will be difficult to move forward in an attempt to agree on a ceasefire and establish peace in Ukraine.

At the same time, MEP Rihards Kols stated that the prime ministers of Hungary and Slovakia, Viktor Orbán and Robert Fico, are destroying Europe from within.

Yevhen Ustimenko

PoliticsNews of the World
State Border of Ukraine
Vladimir Putin
NATO
Beijing
Robert Fico
European Union
Xi Jinping
Slovakia
China
Hungary
Ukraine
Viktor Orban