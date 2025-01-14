Prostitutes and drugs were transported during curfew: co-organizers of illegal business exposed

Having received blank pass forms, the defendants offered night taxi services: they transported MDMA, cocaine, amphetamine, and prostitutes around Kyiv.

Reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

Details

An indictment against 11 members of a criminal organization who delivered drugs and prostitutes to clients during curfew hours has been sent to court.

The pre-trial investigation established that the illegal business was organized by a 37-year-old resident of Kyiv region and his wife, who was working in the police at the time.

It is separately stated that the criminal organization included a military serviceman and an employee of the State Environmental Inspectorate.

According to the investigation:

The accomplices received blank pass forms that allowed them to move around during the curfew;

filled them out on their own;

continued to offer their nighttime taxi services: couriers delivered MDMA, cocaine, amphetamine, and prostitutes around Kyiv.

The indictment against 11 participants was sent to court on charges of creating and participating in a criminal organization, illegal acquisition, storage, transportation and sale of drugs and psychotropics, use of illegally obtained funds, as well as pimping (Art. 255, parts 1 and 2, Art. 28, part 3, Art. 307, part 1, Art. 306, part 1, Art. 303 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The case against the co-organizer of the illegal business, a former police officer, was separated into a separate proceeding in connection with her hiding abroad.