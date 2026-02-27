Prosecutor's office to appeal pre-trial restrictions for Air Force Logistics Commander and SBU Head of Zhytomyr region - Kravchenko

The Prosecutor General's Office is preparing appeals against the court's decision to choose pre-trial detention measures for the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region. This decision is related to the fact that the court decided to set a bail amount twice lower than that requested by the prosecution. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

At the request of prosecutors, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose pre-trial detention measures for the participants in the scheme of embezzlement of funds for the construction of strategic defense structures for Ukrainian aviation - Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region were taken into custody. For the SBU official, the court set an alternative in the form of bail – UAH 6.9 million, for the Air Force official – UAH 7 million.

Due to the fact that the court decided to set a bail amount twice lower than that requested by the prosecution, prosecutors are preparing appeals against the court's decision to choose pre-trial detention measures. Profiteering from projects aimed at protecting the state's airspace during wartime is a manifestation of particular unscrupulousness and is unacceptable. Everyone who puts their own pocket above the state's defense capability will be held accountable to the full extent of the law - Kravchenko added.

