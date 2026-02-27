$43.210.03
Spring: Is Ukraine threatened by large-scale flooding and what will happen to Kyiv?
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Prosecutor's office to appeal pre-trial restrictions for Air Force Logistics Commander and SBU Head of Zhytomyr region - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 412 views

The Prosecutor General's Office is preparing appeals against court decisions regarding pre-trial restrictions for the Air Force Logistics Commander and the Head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region. The court set a bail amount half of what the prosecution requested in the case of embezzlement of funds for the construction of defensive structures.

Prosecutor's office to appeal pre-trial restrictions for Air Force Logistics Commander and SBU Head of Zhytomyr region - Kravchenko

The Prosecutor General's Office is preparing appeals against the court's decision to choose pre-trial detention measures for the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region. This decision is related to the fact that the court decided to set a bail amount twice lower than that requested by the prosecution. This was announced by Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko, as reported by UNN.

At the request of prosecutors, the High Anti-Corruption Court chose pre-trial detention measures for the participants in the scheme of embezzlement of funds for the construction of strategic defense structures for Ukrainian aviation

- Kravchenko wrote.

He noted that the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Head of the SBU Department in Zhytomyr region were taken into custody. For the SBU official, the court set an alternative in the form of bail – UAH 6.9 million, for the Air Force official – UAH 7 million.

Due to the fact that the court decided to set a bail amount twice lower than that requested by the prosecution, prosecutors are preparing appeals against the court's decision to choose pre-trial detention measures. Profiteering from projects aimed at protecting the state's airspace during wartime is a manifestation of particular unscrupulousness and is unacceptable. Everyone who puts their own pocket above the state's defense capability will be held accountable to the full extent of the law

- Kravchenko added.

Recall

The Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU in Zhytomyr region were notified of suspicion. They are accused of abuse of power and providing undue benefits in a case involving the embezzlement of UAH 1.4 billion during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Earlier, Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko reported that the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of the SBU department in one of the country's regions were caught "red-handed" in a corruption case during the construction of aircraft shelters - $320,000 was seized.

The court chose a pre-trial detention measure for Volodymyr Kompanichenko, the head of the SBU department in Zhytomyr region, in the form of detention for 60 days with the possibility of posting bail in the amount of UAH 6.9 million.

The High Anti-Corruption Court chose a pre-trial detention measure in the form of detention with the possibility of posting bail for Andriy Ukrainets, the Commander of Logistics of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who is suspected of corruption during the construction of aircraft shelters.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies
State budget
Search
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Zhytomyr Oblast
Ruslan Kravchenko
Prosecutor General of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine