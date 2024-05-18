Prosecutor's Office shows consequences of russian shelling of Kharkiv

Five people were wounded in the shelling of Kharkiv, including two children. In addition, an eight-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction. This was reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, UNN reports.

On May 18, at around 3 p.m., the russian army conducted an air strike on a private residential sector in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city.

Five people were injured in the hostile shelling, including a 13-year-old girl and a 16-year-old boy. An 8-year-old girl suffered an acute stress reaction.

According to the mayor, Igor Terekhov, 10 houses were damaged, and gas and electricity supply was cut off.

Ukraine controls all entrances to the Kharkiv region, the work of russian troops, heavy equipment and all enemy offensives, President Zelenskiy said.