Prosecutor General of Ukraine Kravchenko met with US delegation: discussed cybercrime and cross-border crimes

08:29 AM • 1284 views
After Odrex sued UNN, the journalist was not allowed into the press conference
Exclusive
07:30 AM • 4816 views
Kyiv faces a shortage of drivers: the biggest deficit is in bus services
January 26, 05:23 PM • 23251 views
New trilateral meeting of Ukraine, USA, and Russia, tentatively, to take place on February 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 65229 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
January 26, 01:53 PM • 40507 views
EU stated that there is no mention of a specific date for Ukraine's accession in the prosperity plan
Exclusive
January 26, 12:45 PM • 45376 views
Lack of light, heat, and communication: how it affects the psyche and what helps maintain inner balance
Exclusive
January 26, 11:57 AM • 38484 views
Truth under ban: StopOdrex website blocked after complaint from Odrex clinic
January 26, 11:38 AM • 60827 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agency
January 26, 10:18 AM • 29815 views
General Staff confirms hit of Russian oil refinery in Slavyansk-on-Kuban and other enemy facilities
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 66314 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Election of the Deputy Head of the SAPO: The Council of Prosecutors explained how the Competition Commission is formed and how many people wanted to join itJanuary 26, 06:05 PM • 33195 views
From production to shelf: how unstable electricity supply changes the cost of products
Exclusive
January 26, 04:43 PM • 65236 views
How a US immigration agency became a symbol of fear, violence, and protests: the American ICE agencyJanuary 26, 11:38 AM • 60827 views
"Spot" price increases and the search for alternatives: what is the situation in the fish and seafood marketPhoto
Exclusive
January 26, 10:01 AM • 66314 views
Scandalous Odrex clinic passed a Ministry of Health inspection, despite patient deaths and 10 criminal proceedings. Selective regulatory control and what does Minister Liashko have to do with it?January 26, 09:53 AM • 58565 views
Prosecutor General of Ukraine Kravchenko met with US delegation: discussed cybercrime and cross-border crimes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

Prosecutor General Ruslan Kravchenko met with representatives of the US Embassy, the US Department of Justice, and the FBI. They discussed combating cybercrime and cross-border crimes, as well as criminal proceedings involving victims from the United States.

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Kravchenko met with US delegation: discussed cybercrime and cross-border crimes
Photo: t.me/ruslan_kravchenko_ua

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a working meeting with a delegation from the US Embassy in Ukraine, the US Department of Justice, and the FBI. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As Kravchenko noted, the American side was represented at the meeting by FBI Legal Attaché Jamie Volkert, US Department of Justice Legal Advisor in Ukraine Peter Halpern, as well as representatives of the FBI and the US Department of Justice.

They discussed cooperation in combating cybercrime, crimes that have a cross-border nature, complex technical characteristics, and pose a serious threat to the financial systems of states.

- the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to a criminal proceeding being investigated in Ukraine concerning potential victims from the United States. In December 2025, a notice of suspicion was issued in this case, and a pre-trial restraint was chosen – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 400 million.

During the pre-trial investigation, searches were conducted, cash, equipment, data storage devices with access to crypto wallets were seized, and apartments, land plots, and vehicles were arrested. Representatives of the FBI and the US Department of Justice thanked the Ukrainian side for their professional work and handed over official letters from the leadership of their agencies.

- Kravchenko stated.

As the Prosecutor General noted, this indicates not a formality, but trust in the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and confirmation that the agency is capable of working effectively in complex international cases.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with US and German partners, exposed a transnational hacker group that blocked the systems of at least 11 American corporations.

Yevhen Ustimenko

