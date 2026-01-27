Prosecutor General of Ukraine Kravchenko met with US delegation: discussed cybercrime and cross-border crimes

Photo: t.me/ruslan_kravchenko_ua

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Ruslan Kravchenko held a working meeting with a delegation from the US Embassy in Ukraine, the US Department of Justice, and the FBI. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

As Kravchenko noted, the American side was represented at the meeting by FBI Legal Attaché Jamie Volkert, US Department of Justice Legal Advisor in Ukraine Peter Halpern, as well as representatives of the FBI and the US Department of Justice.

They discussed cooperation in combating cybercrime, crimes that have a cross-border nature, complex technical characteristics, and pose a serious threat to the financial systems of states. - the statement said.

Particular attention was paid to a criminal proceeding being investigated in Ukraine concerning potential victims from the United States. In December 2025, a notice of suspicion was issued in this case, and a pre-trial restraint was chosen – detention with an alternative bail of UAH 400 million.

During the pre-trial investigation, searches were conducted, cash, equipment, data storage devices with access to crypto wallets were seized, and apartments, land plots, and vehicles were arrested. Representatives of the FBI and the US Department of Justice thanked the Ukrainian side for their professional work and handed over official letters from the leadership of their agencies. - Kravchenko stated.

As the Prosecutor General noted, this indicates not a formality, but trust in the Ukrainian prosecutor's office and confirmation that the agency is capable of working effectively in complex international cases.

Recall

The Office of the Prosecutor General, together with US and German partners, exposed a transnational hacker group that blocked the systems of at least 11 American corporations.