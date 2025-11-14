Pro-Russian hackers attacked Danish government resources on the eve of elections – CPD

On November 13, some Danish digital services, including government agency and defense enterprise websites, became temporarily unavailable due to large-scale DDoS attacks. Danish authorities, together with military intelligence, continue to monitor the situation to prevent further incidents. This was reported by the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

On social media, the pro-Russian hacker group NoName057(16) claimed responsibility.

We attacked the resources of Danish government agencies and companies – the hackers stated.

The perpetrator has not been officially confirmed, but the attack methods correspond to the style of this group, which has already acted against institutions in Finland, Germany, and other countries. Their goal is to block access to websites, create informational noise, and influence the political process, particularly before municipal elections.

Denmark is one of Ukraine's most consistent partners, providing military, financial, and humanitarian support in 2022–2025. Because of this, the country regularly becomes a target of pro-Russian cyberattacks.

