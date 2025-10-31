Russia wants to transfer the work of "white hackers" under the control of the FSB - Foreign Intelligence Service

Russia is preparing a bill that provides for the creation of a register of "white hat hackers," who will actually turn into "gray" or "black" ones. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

This bill will oblige cybersecurity specialists who are engaged in finding vulnerabilities in program code to undergo mandatory identification, and relevant companies must obtain state accreditation.

Control over the activities of so-called "white hat hackers" is planned to be transferred to the FSB: there will be criminal liability for refusing to report found vulnerabilities.

The Russian authorities continue their policy of total control over the digital sphere, seeking to centralize even the activities of independent cybersecurity specialists - reported the SZR.

