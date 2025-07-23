Priority is preparing a meeting of leaders: Zelenskyy on the goals of the Ukrainian team's negotiations with Russians in Istanbul

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that meetings of the Ukrainian team are already underway in Turkey. Ukraine is determined to continue working for the release of its people from Russian captivity, and the priority of the meeting with the Russians is to prepare a meeting of leaders. Zelenskyy stated this in his evening address, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Currently, meetings of our team are already underway in Turkey – starting with the Turkish side in Ankara, key security matters that are so important for our countries. Hourly reports. We hope that today's further opportunity at the meeting with the Russian side in Istanbul – the opportunity to take the right steps – will not be wasted. We are determined to continue working for the release of our people from Russian captivity, for the return of Ukrainian children, for a real ceasefire. The priority is to prepare a meeting of leaders, and our delegation has the necessary strength for this – directives for discussing key issues," Zelenskyy said.

Recall

The Ukrainian delegation arrived in Turkey for negotiations with Russia.