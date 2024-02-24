Prime Ministers of Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv

$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 39300 views

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 151904 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 91106 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 324015 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267254 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 201993 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 237647 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 253072 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 159193 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372471 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 131554 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99883 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93170 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35634 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79427 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 79436 views

Exclusive

01:12 PM • 151913 views

Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 324027 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 229249 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 267259 views
Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 26756 views

April 4, 10:29 AM • 35638 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 33760 views

April 4, 09:23 AM • 93178 views

April 4, 09:06 AM • 99889 views
Prime Ministers of Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 48064 views

The Prime Ministers of Italy, Georgia Maloney, and Belgium, Alexander De Crewe, arrived in Kyiv by train from Poland, along with the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Canada, Justin Trudeau, to express solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of the Russian invasion.

Prime Ministers of Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv

Prime Ministers of Italy - Georgia Meloni and Belgium - Alexander De Kroo arrived in Kyiv to express solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, in addition to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the prime ministers of Italy, Georgia Meloni, and Belgium, Alexander De Croo, also arrived in Kyiv.

It is noted that all four arrived on the same train from Poland.

Maloney is also planning to hold a videoconference from Kyiv, which will be attended by the leaders of the G7 countries, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to join the discussion.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British politician Boris Johnson arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

WarPoliticsKyiv
Giorgia Meloni
European Commission
Reuters
Italy
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ursula von der Leyen
Ukraine
Boris Johnson
Kyiv
Poland
