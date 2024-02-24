Prime Ministers of Italy and Belgium arrive in Kyiv

Prime Ministers of Italy - Georgia Meloni and Belgium - Alexander De Kroo arrived in Kyiv to express solidarity with Ukraine on the second anniversary of Russia's invasion. This was reported by Reuters, according to UNN.

Details

According to the newspaper, in addition to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, the prime ministers of Italy, Georgia Meloni, and Belgium, Alexander De Croo, also arrived in Kyiv.

It is noted that all four arrived on the same train from Poland.

Maloney is also planning to hold a videoconference from Kyiv, which will be attended by the leaders of the G7 countries, and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been invited to join the discussion.

Recall

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and British politician Boris Johnson arrived in the capital of Ukraine, Kyiv.