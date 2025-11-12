"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions due to a loss of trust and existing accusations, and called on the Verkhovna Rada to support their resignations. The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, writes UNN.

I believe that the Minister of Justice and the Minister of Energy cannot remain in their positions. This is also a matter of trust. If there are accusations, they must be answered. The decision to suspend from office is operational, the fastest. I asked the Prime Minister of Ukraine to have resignation statements from these ministers. I ask the deputies of the Verkhovna Rada to support these statements. – Zelenskyy emphasized.

The President added that further actions should take place exclusively in the legal plane, and clarified that there will be a decision of the National Security and Defense Council regarding sanctions based on the submission of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Now it is extremely difficult for everyone in Ukraine. Going through power outages, "Russian" strikes, losses. It is absolutely abnormal that there are still some schemes in the energy sector at the same time. – said Zelenskyy.

He added that he would sign a decree on the application of sanctions against two individuals involved in the NABU case regarding "Energoatom."

Earlier, a statement was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine regarding the dismissal of the current Minister of Justice and former Minister of Energy of Ukraine Herman Halushchenko.

This happened against the backdrop of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office conducting an operation to expose a corruption scheme of influence on strategic enterprises of the state sector, in particular JSC "NAEK "Energoatom," on November 10. The operation was named "Midas."

On November 12, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that the government had suspended Herman Halushchenko from the post of Minister of Justice. He previously held the position of Minister of Energy.