President of Ukraine marked Military Intelligence Day, remembering fallen heroes

The President of Ukraine emphasized courage and devotion to Ukraine, as well as the ability to achieve great results. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President of Ukraine's page.

Details

Today is the Day of Military Intelligence of Ukraine. Every day our people do more than seems possible. They find the enemy's weaknesses and strike them. They add strength to our state and significantly reduce it for the occupiers. - Zelenskyy reported.

Thank you for your courage and devotion to Ukraine. For everything you do for the state and our people. We will always remember and be grateful to everyone who gave their lives performing combat missions. Happy Military Intelligence Day of Ukraine, - said Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Addendum

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine also congratulated on the holiday of military intelligence of Ukraine.

Our intelligence officers prove their skill every day, performing operations that will forever go down in world history. A significant contribution to the liberation of Snake Island. The destruction of ships of the Russian Black Sea Fleet by GUR naval drones. Operation "Titmouse" to steal a Russian helicopter. And many other operations that will be written about in textbooks after the war. Side by side with brothers and sisters from other Defense Forces, Ukrainian intelligence officers bravely fight not only in the enemy's rear, but also in the fiercest battles on the front line. They collect important information that changes the course of the war. They accurately strike the enemy's most vulnerable spots. - the greeting reads.

Thank you for your selfless service, professionalism, and heroism. I wish you good health and new achievements that bring a stable and just peace, - the department added.

Recall

Intelligence officers of the "Black Winter Group" of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, together with the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, held positions and destroyed the occupiers' dugouts in the Lyman direction. They also rescued wounded soldiers under shelling.

Last year, the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, General Syrskyi, congratulating on the Day of Territorial Defense of Ukraine, stated that the Territorial Defense has repeatedly proven and continues to confirm its effectiveness and skill directly in battles in the hottest areas of the front.

